FIFA President Gianni Infantino concluded his first visit to Doha this year with a meeting today with the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the pair discussed matters of cooperation and the milestones achieved to date, as well as issues related to local football and development.

HH the Amir also chaired the third meeting of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) of 2020, in the presence of the FIFA President. The positive cooperation between host country and the Supreme Committee was discussed, as well as the overall preparations for the tournament and milestones passed thus far.

“The progress we saw yesterday at Al Bayt Stadium and when traveling around Doha is the result of the strong and personal commitment of the Amir himself to deliver an amazing FIFA World Cup in two years’ time. I would like to extend my personal congratulations to the Amir as well as to the State of Qatar at the remarkable progress they have made under his leadership,” said the FIFA President before leaving Qatar.

“That obviously applies to the government as a whole, as well as the Supreme Committee, providing FIFA with all the guarantees we need to say, even now, that this will be a unique and successful tournament, actually the best ever. Until then, we will continue to work closely with Qatar on preparing the stadiums, training sites and overall infrastructure. Together with our hosts here, we look forward to testing all these aspects at the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, another key milestone for football in Qatar and in the Middle East.”