Rolf Feltscher insists that, despite a slow start, Venezuela can reach Qatar 2022

The right-back assesses upcoming opponents Brazil and Chile

He also discusses Zlatan, Michael Jackson and MMA With their first two fixtures against Colombia away and Paraguay at home, Venezuela fans knew they were in for a tough start to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying. For all that, La Vinotinto would not have been expecting to lose both matches. "People may be discouraged but this is a very long process and we have more opportunities to accrue points coming up," Venezuela defender Rolf Feltscher told FIFA.com. "We’re united, mentally strong, and the morale is good." The LA Galaxy right-back came off the bench in his side’s opening fixture and started their second. "Against Colombia we were too open and allowed them to hit us on the break," said the 30-year-old. "We remedied that against Paraguay, but we didn’t use the ball well enough. The good thing is that there's plenty of room to improve. "The Paraguay game became a bit scrappy, although we could have drawn or even won it. We had a goal disallowed, incorrectly to my mind, and a penalty saved. If we’d taken one or all three points, the outlook today would be different."

Rolf Feltscher (Venezuela)



Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 09: Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela looks on during a group C match between Uruguay and Venezuela at Lincoln Financial Field as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 09, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/LatinContent via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil fights for the ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela MERIDA, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 11: Gabriel Jesus of Brazil fights for the ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a match between Venezuela and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Metropolitano Stadium on October 11, 2016 in Merida, Venezuela. (Photo by Nelson Pulido/LatinContent via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for ball with Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a match between Argentina and Venezuela as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Monumental Stadium on September 05, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Hirving Lozano of Mexico crosses the ball in front of Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Hirving Lozano of Mexico crosses the ball in front of Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela during a group C match between Mexico and Venezuela at NRG Stadium as part of Copa America Centenario US 2016 on June 13, 2016 in Houston, Texas, US. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/LatinContent via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela fights for the ball with Alfredo Morelos of Colombia BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 09: Rolf Feltscher of Venezuela fights for the ball with Alfredo Morelos of Colombia during a match between Colombia and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Metropolitano on October 09, 2020 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Raul Arboleda-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher celebrates a goal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Rolf Feltscher #25 of the Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids with Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 but the goal was called off by the referee during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 23, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher of Parma in action against Mauricio Pinilla (R) of Palermo PARMA, ITALY - MAY 01: Rolf Feltscher Martinez of Parma in action against Mauricio Ricardo Pinilla Ferrera (R) of US Citta di Palermo during the Serie A match between Parma FC and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Ennio Tardini on May 1, 2011 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher poses during the team presenattion of MSV Duisburg DUISBURG, GERMANY - JULY 16: Rolf Feltscher poses during the team presenattion of MSV Duisburg at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on July 16, 2015 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher of Parma attends the unveiling of their new kit PARMA, ITALY - AUGUST 03: Rolf Feltscher of Parma attends the unveiling of their new kit on August 3, 2010 in Salsomaggiore near Parma, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Diego Fabbrini of Italy U21 is challenged by Rolf Feltscher of Switzerland U21 VARESE, ITALY - AUGUST 10: Diego Fabbrini of Italy U21 is challenged by Rolf Feltscher of Switzerland U21 during the international friendly match between Italy U21 and Switzerland U21 at Stadio Franco Ossola on August 10, 2011 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher of Grasshopper Club SWITZERLAND, ZURICH - APRIL 25: Rolf Feltscher of Grasshopper Club during the Swiss Super League match between Grasshopper Club and FC Basel at Hardturm Stadium on April 25, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / EuroFootball / Getty Images) © Getty Images

Rolf Feltscher of U20 Switzerland (L) and U20 Germany forward Manuel Schaeffler (R) LUGANO, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 28: Rolf Feltscher of U20 Switzerland (L) and U20 Germany forward Manuel Schaeffler (R) in action during the Under 20 international friendly match between Switzerland and Germany at the Cornaredo stadium on March 28, 2009 in Lugano, Switzerland. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Bongarts/Getty Images for DFB) © Getty Images 1 / 12























Asked how he had been handling the criticism, Feltscher responded: "I shield myself and do self-assessment and -criticism, but I'm not surprised. When you lose, everything is wrong, and when you win, everything is rosy. "You can play badly and give your opponents 50 chances, but if you get the only goal of the game, then people are happy. If you’re the better team but still lose, they get angry. But it's always been like that." The defender is speaking from experience given that this is his third World Cup qualifying competition since Cesar Farias came calling in 2011. In fact, he made his Vinotinto debut in November of that year against Bolivia during the Brazil 2014 qualifiers. Later, under Rafael Dudamel, he played almost all of the second half of the Russia 2018 preliminaries.

© Getty Images

The player’s backstory is also worth telling. Rolf was born in Switzerland to a Swiss father and a Venezuelan mother. After they separated, he and his brother Frank, who is also a professional footballer, moved with their mother to Venezuela in 1997. The two siblings returned to the Old Continent in 2000 to study and play football, albeit with a strong attachment to Venezuela. Rolf debuted for Grasshoppers at the age of 16 and represented Switzerland at the UEFA U-17 Championship in 2007 and the U-20 one in 2008. However, it was while he was on the books of Parma that the offer came to play for the Venezuela senior team, and he accepted. "People have said things about my dual nationality, but in the end, it depends on how you feel," said Feltscher, who has never played club football in Venezuela. "I was born in Switzerland and grew up there, and I love the country. Why should I lie about that? "Just as I love Venezuela: the country, the food, the culture, and I have family there. What counts is that you give your all in the moment." Nor does he regret his decision. "Would I have played at a World Cup if I’d continued to represent Switzerland? Maybe. But I've never had things easy and imagining myself helping Venezuela qualify for their first World Cup gives me goosebumps. I couldn't put a price on that. It would be the ultimate."

© Getty Images

Getting points on the board Up next for Venezuela is a trip to Brazil then a home tie against Chile. "With Brazil you need to be at your very best to get a good result," Feltscher said. "No team can have an off day against them and hope to win. And that’s still the case even if there are no fans." Asked if he’s been studying the Brazilian strikers he could be facing, he responds with typical good humour. "As a full-back, I always have to deal with the best. Whether its forwards or midfielders, you always face the most technical players, the fastest, the best in every category, so it's nothing new. Moreover, going up against good players really motivates me." Chile he sees as more negotiable: "There was a time when Venezuela felt inferior to other teams, but not anymore. Player for player, we're all in good teams. In the end, they’re just 11 people out on a pitch, the same as us." Feltscher is willing to handle both his own expectations and those of others. "I understand expectations are high, but I know what we can achieve as a team with the players we have available," he said. "We have young players bursting with talent and potential. No doubt about it, we can be in Qatar."

© Getty Images

Feltscher and... His career . As well as Switzerland and Italy, he’s played in Germany and Spain. "It would be nice to do so in England, but I'm fine in Los Angeles. MLS is competitive and teams are getting stronger all the time. Players coming here won't have it easy."

. As well as Switzerland and Italy, he’s played in Germany and Spain. "It would be nice to do so in England, but I'm fine in Los Angeles. MLS is competitive and teams are getting stronger all the time. Players coming here won't have it easy." His tattoos . "The most important ones relate to my daughter. I have one of her hands tattooed as well as her face and a kiss."

. "The most important ones relate to my daughter. I have one of her hands tattooed as well as her face and a kiss." His admiration for Michael Jackson . "As an artist, he was unique, and all his songs are wonderful. As a kid, he was all I listened to. I even got a tattoo of his dance move."

. "As an artist, he was unique, and all his songs are wonderful. As a kid, he was all I listened to. I even got a tattoo of his dance move." His spell playing with Ibrahimovic . "I gave him some assists. He has a beautiful personality that’s very unique, which I enjoyed. When you understand him, you can learn a lot."

. "I gave him some assists. He has a beautiful personality that’s very unique, which I enjoyed. When you understand him, you can learn a lot." His future in singing: As a hobby. I sing everywhere and I could have a career writing my own songs. Instead of playing in front of 80,000 football fans, I could sing R&B in front of 80,000 concert-goers. (laughs)

As a hobby. I sing everywhere and I could have a career writing my own songs. Instead of playing in front of 80,000 football fans, I could sing R&B in front of 80,000 concert-goers. (laughs) His future in mixed martial arts: "I love it, just like boxing, but my wife doesn't want me to do it. She says I'm too pretty to have my face rearranged! (more laughter).