The draw for UEFA Zone World Cup qualifying takes place on 7 December

55 teams join the race for 13 places

Facts and figures about the quest for World Cup berths

Excitement is mounting ahead of the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, which will be hosted virtually from Zurich on 7 December at 18:00 CET.

Ahead of the draw, FIFA.com looks back at some interesting facts and figures from qualifying on the Old Continent.