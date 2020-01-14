FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Ecuador appoint Jordi Cruyff

14 Jan 2020

Jordi Cruyff, Maccabi Tel Aviv FC Head Coach talks
  • Jordi Cruyff, son of the legendary Johan, takes charge of El Tri
  • The Dutchman charged with leading Ecuardor to the 2022 World Cup
  • Becomes only second European after Dusan Draskovic to coach the team

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has announced the appointment of Jordi Cruyff as the country's new national coach.

The son of legendary former Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff, Jordi's most recent coaching experience came between 2018 and 2019 at Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the Chinese Super League.

Previously, he was sporting director at Cypriot club AEK Larnaca (2010-2012) and at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel (2012-2017) before taking up his first coaching post with the latter club in 2017.

Cruyff is the first European coach to take charge of La Tricolor since Dusan Draskovic (1988-1993) and his mission will be to lead the team to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

His debut in the South American qualifiers for that competition will come on 26 March against Argentina.

