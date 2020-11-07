Djibouti have improved tremendously under Julien Mette

Team’s French coach discusses his philosophy

Captain Waiss talks about his coach and Qatar 2022 qualifiers

“Discipline, beautiful football, intelligence, aesthetics, pride, unity, hard work and commitment.”

Those are the eight words used by Djibouti captain Daoud Waiss to describing his coach Julien Mette, who has been doing stellar work since taking charge of Les Riverains de la Mer Rouge last year. In conversation with FIFA.com, Waiss was effusive in his praise of Mette.

“He’s a young ambitious coach who wants us to accompany him on a wonderful adventure. He’s changed our mentality as well as our lifestyle, influencing things like what we eat and drink, and how we rest and sleep. We now believe in ourselves. The way he prepares for our training sessions is different to what we did in the past, both at a theoretical and practical level. He makes us watch videos to identify our mistake and know our opponents. This coach has finally created a philosophy for us for the first time since Djibouti joined FIFA in 1994," said the captain.

As the oldest player in the squad, Waiss also tries to be his coach’s eyes and ears on the field. “I do my best to support my team-mates, on and off the pitch. I set an example for them and urge them to seize every opportunity to stand out and attract attention, as that could earn them the chance to play overseas,” he explained.

The Djibouti national team consists of amateur players whose main jobs are in other industries. Asked about this, Waiss said: "This isn’t negative at all. On the contrary, it’s a positive thing that allows us to train together for extended periods, unlike other teams with professional players."

Qatar 2022 qualifying: The player’s view

The draw for Africa’s second qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ saw Djibouti drawn into a tough group alongside reigning continental champions Algeria as well as Burkina Faso and Niger.

“This is only the second time Djibouti will appear in the second qualifying round. Back in 2008 we were drawn into a group with Egypt, Malawi and Congo DR. As for the 2022 Qatar qualifiers, if we look at the FIFA World Ranking, our chances would seem to be slim, but on the pitch anything can happen, and we’re determined to get good results,” said Waiss.

"Our goal is to obtain positive results. No team in this group is guaranteed a spot in the final qualifying round. We also aspire to gain a lot more experience,” he added.

Djibouti can expect some tough encounters in their group, not least the clash with Riyad Mahrez’ Algeria. Asked about the prospect of taking on the African champions, he said: "It’ll be like all the other games. We have to be focused tactically and psychologically from start to finish.”