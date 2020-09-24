- Former national team great Frank de Boer announced as new Netherlands coach
- A famous name in Dutch football, De Boer replaces Ronald Koeman
- Played at two FIFA World Cups and was assistant coach at South Africa 2010
Frank de Boer will have the opportunity to extend his decorated FIFA World Cup™ career after being named Netherlands coach for the Qatar 2022 cycle.
De Boer was named on Wednesday to fill the void left by Ronald Koeman, who recently took over at Barcelona.
A long-serving defender renowned for his leadership and reliability, De Boer was the Netherlands' most-capped international (112 appearances) until his mark was eclipsed by goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.
De Boer featured prominently at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups - the latter saw the Oranje reach the semi-finals - but he is also remembered for his part in Dennis Bergkamp’s storied goal against Argentina at France 1998.
De Boer’s World Cup adventure continued in 2010 as assistant to Bert van Marwijk when the Netherlands reached their third World Cup Final.
The 50-year-old’s senior coaching career commenced with a hugely successful spell at Ajax, before stints at Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United.