Former national team great Frank de Boer announced as new Netherlands coach

A famous name in Dutch football, De Boer replaces Ronald Koeman

Played at two FIFA World Cups and was assistant coach at South Africa 2010

Frank de Boer will have the opportunity to extend his decorated FIFA World Cup™ career after being named Netherlands coach for the Qatar 2022 cycle.

De Boer was named on Wednesday to fill the void left by Ronald Koeman, who recently took over at Barcelona.

A long-serving defender renowned for his leadership and reliability, De Boer was the Netherlands' most-capped international (112 appearances) until his mark was eclipsed by goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.