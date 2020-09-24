FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

De Boer named new Netherlands coach

24 Sep 2020

Frank de Boer
© imago images
  • Former national team great Frank de Boer announced as new Netherlands coach
  • A famous name in Dutch football, De Boer replaces Ronald Koeman
  • Played at two FIFA World Cups and was assistant coach at South Africa 2010

Frank de Boer will have the opportunity to extend his decorated FIFA World Cup™ career after being named Netherlands coach for the Qatar 2022 cycle.

De Boer was named on Wednesday to fill the void left by Ronald Koeman, who recently took over at Barcelona.

A long-serving defender renowned for his leadership and reliability, De Boer was the Netherlands' most-capped international (112 appearances) until his mark was eclipsed by goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

De Boer featured prominently at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups - the latter saw the Oranje reach the semi-finals - but he is also remembered for his part in Dennis Bergkamp’s storied goal against Argentina at France 1998.

De Boer’s World Cup adventure continued in 2010 as assistant to Bert van Marwijk when the Netherlands reached their third World Cup Final.

The 50-year-old’s senior coaching career commenced with a hugely successful spell at Ajax, before stints at Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

World Cup Moments: Frank de Boer

1998 FIFA World Cup™

World Cup Moments: Frank de Boer

02 Jun 2014

Taffarel during USA 1994

FIFA World Cup

Taffarel: I'm very proud Brazil won the World Cup for Senna

22 Sep 2020

Branko Ivankovic

Qatar 2022

Ivankovic talks Croatia, Iran and coaching Oman

15 Sep 2020

FC Barcelona v Juventus - Luis Enrique manager of Barcelona gives his team instructions

Spain

Luis Enrique returns to La Roja

19 Nov 2019