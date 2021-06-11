Steve Clarke led Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years

UEFA EURO 2020 campaign kicks off on Monday against Czech Republic

Clarke tells FIFA.com about raising a nation's spirits and avoiding a return to bad habits The interview went viral because it struck a chord. Ryan Christie – emotionally exhausted, tears welling, head in hands – spoke for Scots the world over in exclaiming, “Ohhh, I’m gone!” Even Sir Alex Ferguson, famed as the personification of steely, unmoving ruthlessness, has admitted to having cried as he watched the midfielder speak. Scotland had just qualified for the UEFA European Championship, surviving an injury-time equaliser and heart-stopping penalty shootout in Serbia to end an agonising 23-year absence from major international tournaments.

Yet as Christie acknowledged, for all the long, hard years that had passed since the 1998 FIFA World Cup™, there had never been one like 2020. His description - “horrible” - would have resonated across the globe. It rung especially true in a country mired in seemingly perpetual lockdown and with some of the highest death rates in Europe. “That was a very tough period,” Steve Clarke, the Scotland manager, told FIFA.com. “The country was deep into lockdown, in the middle of the winter, and there wasn’t much to smile about. “There didn’t seem much hope on the horizon at that stage; the virus was still spreading and the vaccines hadn’t yet shown their worth. A lot of people were finding it very tough. To qualify, and give everyone a reason to celebrate, was something we took a lot of satisfaction from. “It was just nice to see people smiling again. It was also a reminder of how much football means to the people of Scotland. It means a lot round the world, I know, but there’s no doubt it holds a special place here. And the fans had been waiting a long time.”

The pace of the national vaccination programme also means that those fans will be there, albeit in reduced, restricted numbers, for Monday’s EURO opener at Hampden against Czech Republic. “We’d love it to be a full stadium, but even with only 12,000 fans I know the Tartan Army will create a great atmosphere,” Clarke said. “It will be important to the players too; it will give them that added bit of fire and motivation to do well.” Unflashy and undemonstrative, their coach will provide the ice to complement that national fire. A former Scotland international who first made his name in coaching assisting the likes of Ruud Gullit, Jose Mourinho and Kenny Dalglish, Clarke has been typically measured and methodical in addressing failings and maximising strengths since his 2019 appointment.

The squad he inherited was talented but hopelessly imbalanced, with two world-class left-backs in Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney, a plethora of high-calibre central midfielders but a dearth of options at striker and centre-half. Clarke’s response has been to combine the development of unsung existing players with convincing attackers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams, born in Australia and England respectively, to declare for Scotland. A flexible and pragmatic approach to tactics has also proved crucial. “A big thing was tweaking the system,” he reflected. “I’m a coach who normally always plays with a back four but I recognised that we had qualities that lent themselves to playing in a three. It was also important to get Lyndon in, to persuade him he was Scottish, and to add Che to the mix too. That’s given us a better choice up front and more options, different ways of playing. “The boys already in the squad can also see that those sorts of things improve the squad and the team. With that comes confidence, and with confidence comes better performances, and with better performances come results.”

Further flexibility will be required over the coming weeks, with injury having robbed Scotland of two holding midfielders – first choice Ryan Jack and deputy Kenny McLean – in the build-up to the EURO. “We have other very good midfielders, but with different attributes,” admitted Clarke, who has drafted in the erstwhile uncapped and more progressive Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull. “It’s up to me to find the right balance between defensive solidity and being a bit more creative going forward because we know that, to progress in this tournament, we’ll need to score goals. We won’t be looking to reinvent the wheel. But we’re certainly looking at a slight tweak in personnel and in how we shape up.”