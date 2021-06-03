Nicaragua facing two crunch fixtures to maintain World Cup aspirations

Carlos Chavarria ready to assist with goals and experience

"It’d be a dream to reach a World Cup."

It was less than a year ago that Carlos Chavarria’s life changed forever. His father, a hugely important figure in his life, passed away. However, the enduring pain of his departure has gradually become one of the driving forces behind his pursuit of every footballer's greatest dream: participating in the FIFA World Cup™.

"I was only able to realise my footballing dreams thanks to the love and efforts of my parents," Chavarria told FIFA.com. "They were always there supporting me and were vitally important. They were always at the heart of everything, especially my father. May he rest in peace."

That support soon led to a career that showed promise from a very young age.

"I started in a federal league, which is played on pitches that, while not especially good, are suitable for young players embarking on their journeys," Chavarria explained. "Then I made it into the first division thanks to a tournament in which several of the country’s departments compete. At that event they were selecting players for the national U-15 team, and I managed to get picked and went on to make my debut. Things went well for me and from there Real Esteli became interested and offered me a contract."

In his early years as a pro, he won two domestic titles and made his senior national-team debut at just 18.

"Those are very nice experiences at a young age, because they were things I wasn’t expecting," he said. "That whole period of my life was very exciting."