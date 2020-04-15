Charles Kabore captains Burkina Faso

His country’s most-capped player with 94 appearances

Aiming to reach 100 caps and grace a sixth Africa Cup of Nations It would be fair to say that the green jersey of Burkina Faso holds no secrets for Charles Kabore. With 94 appearances to his name, he is the most-capped player in the country’s history. Over a 14-year international career, he has seen almost everything with 'Les Etalons' (The Stallions), having participated in five CAF Africa Cups of Nations, including the 2013 final. The one notable omission, however, is a FIFA World Cup™ appearance, which the player admits he is unlikely to ever realise. "For teams of the calibre of Burkina Faso, the chance to qualify might only present itself once every 20 years. And I didn’t manage to seize that chance when it presented itself to me," the defensive midfielder told FIFA.com, referring to the agonising defeat on the away-goals rule to Algeria in a play-off for Brazil 2014. "That remains a huge regret, as that was my chance and I don’t see myself getting another one. That said, I’m very hopeful for the future of the national team."

Fierté pour Charles Kaboré



L'emblématique capitaine des Étalons, le bien modeste et humble Charles Kaboré a livré son dernier match ce soir avec son club russe, Krasnodar. Charles Kaboré ne sera donc plus de l'effectif de cette équipe qui a reconnu la valeur joueur. pic.twitter.com/kpv2GPhikZ — FBF (@FBF226) May 27, 2019

In their quest to reach Qatar 2022, the team will once again be facing Algeria, as well as Niger and Djibouti during the second round of African qualifying. According to the player, however, those are fixtures that are unlikely to feature him. "Burkina Faso must turn over a new page," he said. "The players of my generation have had their day and have represented the country well. A beautiful new generation is coming through, and they must be given their chance. "There are a good number of talented young Burkinabe players coming through in different places. Besides Bertrand Traore (Lyon), there is Lacina Traore (Ajax) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), to name just a few. They can get us to a World Cup – I'm convinced of it. "In principle, it will be without me, because I’m not expecting to feature in the qualifiers. I haven’t given up on representing the team, though!" While the player is still performing to a high level with Russian heavyweights Dynamo Moscow, the club he joined in 2019 after six seasons with Krasnodar, it is with the national team that he admits to having had his keenest emotions. And, at 32, he intends to experience a few more. "Pulling on that jersey has always been a dream of mine – first chasing it and then savouring it afterwards," Kabore said. "As a child, I watched every game my country played. Today, I still relish the chance to be in contention and would love to participate in a sixth Africa Cup in 2021."

© Getty Images