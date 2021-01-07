- Former Brazil captain Cafu speaks with Qatar2022.qa
- The two-time World Cup winner says Qatar 2022 will be a "dream come true"
- He is serving as as a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is less than two years away, and with every milestone reached, excitement continues to build in the country and across the region.
Football’s showpiece event means many things to many people, especially those who have lifted the coveted trophy. And one player who has special memories of the tournament is former Brazil captain Cafu.
The 50-year-old won the World Cup on two occasions during a storied career that included trophy-laden spells with Sao Paulo, AS Roma and AC Milan. The former defender is also Brazil’s most capped player with 142 international appearances.
As a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Cafu believes Qatar 2022 will deliver the kind of memories he was fortunate enough to experience as a player on multiple occasions.
Cafu
-
The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002
02 Jun 2020
The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002.
© Getty Images
-
Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final
01 Jun 2020
Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final.
© imago images
-
Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph
02 Jun 2020
Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph.
© imago images
-
Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998
06 Jun 2019
Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998.
© Getty Images
-
Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000
01 Jun 2020
Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000.
© Getty Images
-
Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002
02 Jun 2020
Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002.
© Getty Images
-
Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy
20 Sep 2012
YOKOHAMA - JUNE 30: Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy after the Germany v Brazil, World Cup Final match played at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on June 30, 2002. Brazil won 2-0. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004
02 Jun 2020
Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004.
© imago images
-
Cafu at the Home of FIFA
20 Sep 2012
Cafu visited the Home of FIFA on September 20th 2012
© FIFA.com
-
Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards
23 Oct 2017
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador
07 Oct 2019
Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador
As the most-capped player in Brazil’s history and a winner of the FIFA World Cup™ in 1994 and 2002, how important do you think it is for this tournament to come to the Middle East and Arab world for the first time?
Cafu: The World Cup is a tournament for the entire world and so every country has the right to bid and play host to it. For passionate fans across the region, this must be very exciting. Having the tournament in your neighbourhood will offer millions the chance to attend it for the very first time. And knowing what Qatar is planning in terms of infrastructure and fan experience, this World Cup will be exciting for everyone.
Having been a part of so many World Cups, what legacy will Qatar 2022 have on the region and beyond?
The organisers behind this edition of the World Cup have made sure that its legacy will be felt around the world. Their commitment to sustainability is something that will have a positive impact on the environment and set the bar for how mega sporting events should be organised in the future. This includes plans to repurpose parts of stadiums after the final whistle to support sporting infrastructure in developing countries.
Qatar 2022 will take place in November and December. How will the timing of this tournament impact the quality of play?
The timing of the tournament means that many players will be in peak fitness, because they won’t be joining their national teams after a long club season. Combined with the perfect weather conditions that Qatar is known for at that time of year, we are set to see some exciting football on the pitch. There will be no excuses for the biggest stars not to shine.
This will also be the most compact World Cup in modern history, with all the stadiums in close proximity and teams able to stay in one place throughout the tournament. How will that be different from other World Cups?
For those that love watching football, whether it’s on TV or in person, Qatar 2022 will be a dream come true. Four group stage matches a day, all played at stadiums that are close to each other, means that potentially you can attend two matches in one day. That’s something that hasn’t happened in the modern era of the World Cup.
For the participating teams, they will be able to stay in one team base and avoid any long travel between matches. This will undoubtedly give players more time to train, rest and be better prepared for what matters most – the football!
Of all the tournaments you played in during your career, why is the World Cup so important to you?
It’s what every player dreams of – to be a world champion. You play with and against the best players in the world. It’s where you want to be as a player.