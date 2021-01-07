FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Cafu: Every player dreams of winning the World Cup

(LOC)

07 Jan 2021

Cafu lifts the World Cup trophy in 2002.
© imago images
  • Former Brazil captain Cafu speaks with Qatar2022.qa
  • The two-time World Cup winner says Qatar 2022 will be a "dream come true"
  • He is serving as as a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is less than two years away, and with every milestone reached, excitement continues to build in the country and across the region.

Football’s showpiece event means many things to many people, especially those who have lifted the coveted trophy. And one player who has special memories of the tournament is former Brazil captain Cafu.

The 50-year-old won the World Cup on two occasions during a storied career that included trophy-laden spells with Sao Paulo, AS Roma and AC Milan. The former defender is also Brazil’s most capped player with 142 international appearances.

As a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Cafu believes Qatar 2022 will deliver the kind of memories he was fortunate enough to experience as a player on multiple occasions.

Cafu

  • The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002

    The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002

    02 Jun 2020

    The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002.

    © Getty Images

  • Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final

    Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final

    01 Jun 2020

    Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final.

    © imago images

  • Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph

    Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph

    02 Jun 2020

    Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph.

    © imago images

  • Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998

    Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998

    06 Jun 2019

    Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998.

    © Getty Images

  • Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000

    Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000

    01 Jun 2020

    Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000.

    © Getty Images

  • Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002

    Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002

    02 Jun 2020

    Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002.

    © Getty Images

  • Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy

    Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy

    20 Sep 2012

    YOKOHAMA - JUNE 30: Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy after the Germany v Brazil, World Cup Final match played at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on June 30, 2002. Brazil won 2-0. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004

    Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004

    02 Jun 2020

    Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004.

    © imago images

  • Cafu at the Home of FIFA

    Cafu at the Home of FIFA

    20 Sep 2012

    Cafu visited the Home of FIFA on September 20th 2012

    © FIFA.com

  • Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards

    Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards

    23 Oct 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador

    Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador

    07 Oct 2019

    Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador

1 / 11
  • The Brazil fans show their support for Cafu at Korea/Japan 2002
  • Cafu in action for Brazil against Italy in the USA 1994 Final
  • Ronaldo, Rai and Cafu celebrate Brazil's USA 1994 triumph
  • Cafu celebrates Brazil's winner against Scotland at France 1998
  • Cafu scores for Brazil against Wales in 2000
  • Cafu raises the FIFA World Cup Trophy at Korea/Japan 2002
  • Brazil celebrate as Cafu lfts the trophy
  • Massimo Ambrosini, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and Cafu celebrate AC Mian winning the Serie A title in 2004
  • Cafu at the Home of FIFA
  • Cafu arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards
  • Cafu, Qatar 2022 Ambassador

As the most-capped player in Brazil’s history and a winner of the FIFA World Cup™ in 1994 and 2002, how important do you think it is for this tournament to come to the Middle East and Arab world for the first time?

Cafu: The World Cup is a tournament for the entire world and so every country has the right to bid and play host to it. For passionate fans across the region, this must be very exciting. Having the tournament in your neighbourhood will offer millions the chance to attend it for the very first time. And knowing what Qatar is planning in terms of infrastructure and fan experience, this World Cup will be exciting for everyone.

Having been a part of so many World Cups, what legacy will Qatar 2022 have on the region and beyond?

The organisers behind this edition of the World Cup have made sure that its legacy will be felt around the world. Their commitment to sustainability is something that will have a positive impact on the environment and set the bar for how mega sporting events should be organised in the future. This includes plans to repurpose parts of stadiums after the final whistle to support sporting infrastructure in developing countries.

Qatar 2022 will take place in November and December. How will the timing of this tournament impact the quality of play?

The timing of the tournament means that many players will be in peak fitness, because they won’t be joining their national teams after a long club season. Combined with the perfect weather conditions that Qatar is known for at that time of year, we are set to see some exciting football on the pitch. There will be no excuses for the biggest stars not to shine.

This will also be the most compact World Cup in modern history, with all the stadiums in close proximity and teams able to stay in one place throughout the tournament. How will that be different from other World Cups?

For those that love watching football, whether it’s on TV or in person, Qatar 2022 will be a dream come true. Four group stage matches a day, all played at stadiums that are close to each other, means that potentially you can attend two matches in one day. That’s something that hasn’t happened in the modern era of the World Cup.

For the participating teams, they will be able to stay in one team base and avoid any long travel between matches. This will undoubtedly give players more time to train, rest and be better prepared for what matters most – the football!

Of all the tournaments you played in during your career, why is the World Cup so important to you?

It’s what every player dreams of – to be a world champion. You play with and against the best players in the world. It’s where you want to be as a player.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Neymar celebrates scoring for Brazil

Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022 qualifying: the state of play

23 Dec 2020

Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

World Football

Feast of football awaits in 2021

01 Jan 2021

Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar

Qatar 2022

Two years to go: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ countdown draws closer

20 Nov 2020

Xavi celebrates winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022

Xavi: When you win the World Cup you are a champion forever

18 Dec 2020

Head coach of Croatia motivates his team ahead of extra time the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia .

Croatia

Dalic: My life completely changed after the World Cup

29 Jan 2020