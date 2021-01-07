Former Brazil captain Cafu speaks with Qatar2022.qa

The two-time World Cup winner says Qatar 2022 will be a "dream come true"

He is serving as as a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is less than two years away, and with every milestone reached, excitement continues to build in the country and across the region.

Football’s showpiece event means many things to many people, especially those who have lifted the coveted trophy. And one player who has special memories of the tournament is former Brazil captain Cafu.

The 50-year-old won the World Cup on two occasions during a storied career that included trophy-laden spells with Sao Paulo, AS Roma and AC Milan. The former defender is also Brazil’s most capped player with 142 international appearances.

As a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Cafu believes Qatar 2022 will deliver the kind of memories he was fortunate enough to experience as a player on multiple occasions.