Matchday 3 of South American qualifying for Qatar 2022 concluded on Friday

Firmino goal saw Brazil edge Venezuela and make it three wins from three

Vidal starred in Chile's win over Peru, Uruguay won convincingly in Colombia Brazil edged Venezuela thanks to a Roberto Firmino goal, which saw them remain as the only team in South America with a perfect record after three matches in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying, while Uruguay and Chile both put up a valuable three points on the board after wins over Colombia and Peru respectively. Venezuela put in a valiant performance in Sao Paulo but ultimately came up empty handed as Firmino capitalised on La Vinotinto's failure to clear a cross following superb build-up play by Tite's men and stabbed home from close range. Brazil's 100-per-cent record remained in tact, while Venezuela join Bolivia as the only two teams left in the region still in search of their first points. Earlier in the day, Uruguay bounced back from their defeat by Ecuador last time out and dispatched of Colombia with a convincing 3-0 win thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez to give Oscar Tabarez his 100th win as Uruguay head coach. Arturo Vidal scored a first-half brace - the first a wonder goal from outside the penalty box hit into the top corner - and led Chile to a 2-0 victory over Peru in Santiago which saw them record their first win of the campaign. Relive how another exhilarating day of World Cup qualifying in South America unfolded.

Did you know? Suarez (63 goals) went outright fourth on South America’s all-time leading marksmen, outranking Ronaldo (62 goals). The 33-year-old is only one goal shy of Neymar, with Lionel Messi (71) and Pele (77) out in front.

The win was Oscar Tabarez's 100th as head coach of Uruguay.

Cavani has now scored 16 goals in 39 World Cup qualifiers.

Suarez became the first South American in history to score 25 goals in World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay inflicted Colombia's heaviest home defeat in a competitive match in 82 years.

FT: Colombia 0-3 Uruguay Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez were both on target as Uruguay won 3-0 in Colombia to storm on to six points from a possible nine in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying. Los Cafeteros have four points from three games after their heaviest home defeat to La Celeste in the World Cup preliminaries. Cavani was heavily involved from the outset, and just five minutes in he got his reward with his 51st international goal, becoming just the seventh South American to surpass 50 international goals (see full chart below). Nahitan Nandez did brilliantly to rob possession and tee up the Manchester United man, who finished assuredly. Colombia, and James Rodriguez, responded positively. The Everton man unleashed a shot from distance that went just wide. Cavani almost doubled Uruguay's lead from a David Ospina parry, but the Colombia goalkeeper made a fine save.

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay (Qatar 2022 qualifying)



Colombia's Johan Mojica vies for the ball with Edinson Cavani of Uruguay

Players of Colombia stand during the national anthem

James Rodriguez of Colombia gestures

Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay fights for the ball with Johan Mojica of Colombia

Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the opening goal

Players of Uruguay stand during the national anthem

Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the second goal

Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal

Johan Mojica of Colombia controls the ball as Edinson Cavani of Uruguay defends

Darwin Nuñez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the third goal



















Rodriguez then did well to feed Johan Mojica, whose cross was almost turned into his own net by Lucas Torreira, but Uruguay survived. Colombia were quickly into their rhythm in the second half, and Duvan Zapata came close to heading home a Juan Cuadrado cross. However, moments later Luiz Suarez won and scored a penalty, sending Ospina the wrong way, to put Uruguay 2-0 up. Los Cafeteros dominated possession thereafter, but struggled to break down a defence led by Diego Godin and after 73 minutes, Uruguay put the result out of sight. Darwin Nunez received the ball from Torreira and buried it in the bottom corner from outside the box. Uruguay, with one eye on Brazil on Tuesday, withdrew Suarez and then Cavani, and in injury time Yerry Mina was sent off for a second yellow card.

Did you know? Arturo Vidal's wonder goal made him one of very few box-to-box midfielders in the world to register 30 international goals.

Chile have won five of their last six World Cup qualifiers against Peru.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the first player in Chile's history to play in 50 World Cup qualifiers.

Peru have never won a World Cup qualifier away to Chile, losing eight and drawing two.

Chile are fifth in South America and 17th overall on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. Peru are sixth and 24th respectively.

FT: Chile 2-0 Peru The game quickly swung from end to end. Arturo Vidal's volley following a right-wing free-kick was blocked when it was heading for goal. Nobody was stopping his next effort. From almost 30 yards, the veteran midfielder found the top corner with a stunning strike to put Chile ahead. Eleven minutes before half-time, Vidal doubled the hosts' lead with an opportunistic goal. On the stroke of half-time, Andre Carillo slipped Raul Ruidiaz through on goal, but Claudio Bravo made a superb save with his leg to keep the two-goal lead intact. Bravo then made a fine save from Lapadula ten minutes into the second half and ultimately saw Chile through to record their first victory of their Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

Arturo Vidal of Chile greets the referees prior to a match between Chile and Peru

Paulo Díaz of Chile fights for the ball with Raúl Ruidíaz of Peru

Yoshimar Yotun of Peru controls the ball as Arturo Vidal of Chile looks on SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Yoshimar YotÃºn of Peru controls the ball as Arturo Vidal of Chile follows him during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by LeÃ³n Esteban Felix-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Felipe Mora of Chile fights for the ball with Miguel Araujo of Peru SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Felipe Mora of Chile fights for the ball with Miguel Araujo of PerÃº during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Jean Beausejour of Chile fights for the ball with Andre Carrillo of Peru SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Jean Beausejour of Chile fights for the ball with AndrÃ© Carrillo of Peru during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Martin Bernetti-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Erick Pulgar of Chile fights for the ball with Yoshimar Yotun of Peru SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Erick Pulgar of Chile fights for the ball with Yoshimar YotÃºn of Peru during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Martin Bernetti-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Fabian Orellana of Chile controls the ball SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: FabiÃ¡n Orellana of Chile controls the ball during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Arturo Vidal of Chile scores the opening goal against Peru

Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates after scoring the first goal

Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates scoring SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of their team during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates with team-mate Erick Pulgar after scoring the second goal SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Arturo Vidal of Chile celebrates with teammate Erick Pulgar after scoring the second goal of their team during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Reinaldo Rueda head coach of Chile wearing a protective mask

Ricardo Gareca head coach of Peru looks on

Felipe Mora of Chile is fouled by Luis Advi­ncula of Peru SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 13: Felipe Mora of Chile receives a foul from Luis AdvÃ­ncula of PerÃº during a match between Chile and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Nacional de Chile on November 13, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ivan Alvarado - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images 1 / 15





























Did you know? Without Neymar, Everton Ribeiro wore the hallowed Brazil No10 shirt.

Thiago Silva captained Brazil for the 33rd time. The 36-year-old played his 92nd international, taking him level with Kaka as the country’s joint-13th most-capped player.

Brazil have now won 16 and drawn one of their 17 World Cup qualifiers with Venezuela, scoring 63 goals and conceding just one in the process.

Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez is merely 1.75m tall. The 22-year-old, who produced some breathtaking saves and became the first goalkeeper to score at a FIFA U-20 World Cup™ at Korea Republic 2017, already has 24 senior caps to his name.

Venezuela reached their highest-ever position on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking – 25th – in November 2019. They are currently 28th, above the likes of African champions Algeria, Serbia, Russia and regional rivals Paraguay, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Four members of Jose Peseiro’s squad are presently playing their club football in Brazil. Romulo Otero, Yeferson Soteldo, Jefferson Savarino and 20-year-old Jan Carlos Hurtado are at Corinthians, Santos, Atletico Mineiro and Bragantino respectively.

FT: Brazil 1-0 Venezuela It was a real David and Goliath scenario in Sao Paulo as the most decorated World Cup winners took on the only South American nation yet to qualify for the world finals. Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus led the line for Tite. The Everton star missed a sitter midway through the first half, a chance that was created by his team-mate who represents the red half of Merseyside, Firmino. The sides went into the dressing rooms at half-time goalless. It would be the Liverpool man, Firmino, who ultimately found the breakthrough goal for Brazil, finishing off a brilliant team move with a close-range finish after Venezuela failed to clear their lines. Brazil make it three wins from three and are the only team in the region to star the Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign with three wins.

Brazil 1-0 Venezuela (Qatar 2022 Qualifying)



Players of Brazil line up before a match against Venezuela

Venezuela line up before their World Cup qualifier with Brazil

Players of Brazil huddle before a match between Brazil and Venezuela

Mascot Canarinho cheers from the empty stand

Brazil v Venezuela - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Douglas Luiz of Brazil fights for the ball with Darwin Machis of Venezuela during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Wuilker Farinez of Venezuela fights for the ball with Thiago Silva of Brazil SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Wuilker FariÃ±ez of Venezuela fights for the ball with Thiago Silva of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner- © Getty Images

Tite coach of Brazil looks on during a match between Brazil and Venezuela

Richarlison of Brazil reacts after missing a chance

Tomas Rincon of Venezuela fights for the ball with Allan of Brazil SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Tomas Rincon of Venezuela fights for the ball with Allan of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Marquinhos of Brazil wipes sweat with his jersey SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Marquinhos of Brazil wipes sweat with jersey during half-time a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Richarlison of Brazil controls the ball SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Richarlison of Brazil controls the ball during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernando Bizerra-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela heads the ball SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela heads the ball during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Yordan Osorio of Venezuela fights for the ball with Everton Ribeiro of Brazil SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 13: Yordan Osorio of Venezuela fights for the ball with Ã‰verton Ribeiro of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Venezuela as part of South American Qualifiers for World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 at Morumbi Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner- © Getty Images

Brazil celebrate Roberto Firmino's opening goal

Roberto Firmino of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal





























South America's top international scorers Updated after Friday's matches.

Player Country Goals Games Ratio Pele Brazil 77 81 0.85 Lionel Messi Argentina 71 141 0.50 Neymar Brazil 64 103 0.62 Luis Suarez Uruguay 63 116 0.54 Ronaldo Brazil 62 98 0.63 Romario Brazil 55 70 0.79 Edinson Cavani Uruguay 51 117 0.44 Zico Brazil 48 71 0.68 Alexis Sanchez Chile 45 134 0.34 Sergio Aguero Argentina 41 97 0.42

Quotes “So, so, so, so much. Much more than you can imagine. I’ve won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League. [The World Cup] is what’s missing for me.”

Firmino to FIFA.com on how much he wants to win Qatar 2022

“I know we're going to qualify, I'm absolutely certain. I say that from the heart, just as I said it after the opening game of the previous qualifiers.”

Renato Tapia to FIFA.com

“It’s my trademark! Of course I’ve imagined doing the pigeon dance in the World Cup. The supporters really like it, it especially appeals to kids. I’ve done it for the Seleção together with Neymar, I do it for my club, and I want to score goals and do it many times at the 2022 World Cup.”

Richarlison to FIFA.com

"Imagining myself helping Venezuela qualify for their first World Cup gives me goosebumps. I couldn't put a price on that. It would be the ultimate.”

Rolf Feltscher

“It was a mix of sentiments. The explosion of happiness to make my World Cup debut, to live through the atmosphere at a World Cup. And then the frustration of the two injuries that ruled me out of games. Having that experience, and being ruled out of games when I was desperate to play, has made me want to be at the next World Cup even more.”

Danilo to FIFA.com on Russia 2018

World Cup participations

Country Participations Best Finish Brazil 21 Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Argentina 17 Winners (1978, 1986) Uruguay 13 Winners (1930, 1950) Chile 9 Third (1962) Paraguay 8 Quarter-finals (2010) Colombia 6 Quarter-finals (2014) Peru 5 Quarter-finals (1970), second group stage (1978) Bolivia 3 Group stage (1930, 1950, 1994) Ecuador 3 Round of 16 (2006) Venezuela 0 N/A