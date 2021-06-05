FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Brazil remain perfect with tight win over Ecuador

05 Jun 2021

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr.
© Getty Images
  • Second-half goals see Brazil claim win over Ecuador
  • Richarlison and Neymar on the scoresheet for A Seleção
  • South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 resume on Tuesday

Brazil maintained their 100 per cent record in South American qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with a hard-fought win over a resilient Ecuador on Friday.

Brazil dominated at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre but were unable to break down a typically well-organised Ecuadorian defence until Richarlison struck midway through the second half.

Neymar, who set up the opener, then iced the cake by converting a penalty deep into added time.

Brazil’s fifth win in as many starts means their advantage at the summit is now pushed out to four points, with Argentina in second and Ecuador a further two points behind in third.

All ten South American nations will be in action again on Tuesday, the final CONMEBOL Qatar 2022 qualifiers until September.

Brazil v Ecuador, Qatar 2022 qualifier

  Neymar Jr. of Brazil kisses the ball before taking a penalty kick

    Neymar Jr. of Brazil kisses the ball before taking a penalty kick

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil kisses the ball before taking a penalty kick to score the second goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Brazil v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

    Brazil v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

    04 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Aerial view of Beira-Rio Stadium ahead of a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Marquinhos of Brazil and teammates walk onto the field

    Marquinhos of Brazil and teammates walk onto the field

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Marquinhos of Brazil and teammates walk onto the field during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Ecuador

    Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Ecuador

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Tite coach of Brazil walks onto the field before a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil fights for the ball with Robert Arboleda of Ecuador 

    Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil fights for the ball with Robert Arboleda of Ecuador 

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil fights for the ball with Robert Arboleda of Ecuador during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador assists Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil

    Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador assists Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador assists Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador watches a match between Brazil and Ecuador

    Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador watches a match between Brazil and Ecuador

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador watches a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 from the side line at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Neymar Jr. of Brazil gestures during a match between Brazil and Ecuador

     Neymar Jr. of Brazil gestures during a match between Brazil and Ecuador

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil gestures during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Alan Franco of Ecuador fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil 

    Alan Franco of Ecuador fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil 

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Alan Franco of Ecuador fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr.

    Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr.

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with Neymar Jr. during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

  Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team 

    Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team 

    05 Jun 2021

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 04: Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio Stadium on June 04, 2021 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    © Getty Images

