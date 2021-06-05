Second-half goals see Brazil claim win over Ecuador

Richarlison and Neymar on the scoresheet for A Seleção

South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 resume on Tuesday

Brazil maintained their 100 per cent record in South American qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with a hard-fought win over a resilient Ecuador on Friday.

Brazil dominated at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre but were unable to break down a typically well-organised Ecuadorian defence until Richarlison struck midway through the second half.

Neymar, who set up the opener, then iced the cake by converting a penalty deep into added time.

Brazil’s fifth win in as many starts means their advantage at the summit is now pushed out to four points, with Argentina in second and Ecuador a further two points behind in third.

All ten South American nations will be in action again on Tuesday, the final CONMEBOL Qatar 2022 qualifiers until September.