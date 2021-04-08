FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

21 November - 18 December

Qatar 2022

Brahimi stars in Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

(FIFA.com)

08 Apr 2021

Welcome to the third episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Magazine Show, coming to YouTube every month.

This month, we look back on the 2021 Qatar Cup final, which saw Sabri Lamouchi's Al Duhail come up against Xavi's Al Saad.

We also discover the golf course just a stone's throw from a Qatar 2022 stadium, reflect on the growth of women's sports in Qatar and meet the Spanish chef who has a taste for football.

And we hear from Al Rayyan SC captain Yacine Brahimi on his hopes of Algeria making a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Match referee Edina Alves Batista gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match

Qatar 2022

Watch Episode 2 of the Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

02 Mar 2021

Pierluigi Collina looks on alongside the VAR monitor 

Living Football

Collina: We want to make VAR more accessible globally

05 Apr 2021

Arsene Wenger reacts while awarding The Best FIFA Women's Coach award

Living Football

Wenger: We want to make the game more spectacular

02 Apr 2021

Austria v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Qatar 2022

Five things we learned from World Cup qualifying

01 Apr 2021

Qatar 2022 Magazine - Episode 1

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Qatar 2022 Magazine - Episode 1

03 Feb 2021