Mongolia resume Qatar 2022 qualifying under new coach Rastislav Bozik

Former Al Wahda manager took over last September

He expects his side to focus on improved displays against Tajikistan and Japan

When Asia's qualification campaign for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ began in June 2019, Mongolia had the honour of hosting the very first qualifying game globally. The Blue Wolves duly registered the first qualifying victory by winning 2-0 against Brunei Darussalam, before a 2-1 away defeat allowed them to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Now 21 months on, the East Asians are again the first to act as the continent's qualifying resumes this week. The team, under new boss Rastislav Bozik, take on hosts Tajikistan on Thursday before facing Group F leaders Japan five days later. Having seen the qualifying fixtures postponed for a year due to Covid-19, the team are hungry to embrace the return to action according to Bozik.

"It was really a hard period for the whole world," the 43-year-old Slovak manager told FIFA.com. "A short league format, a long winter and all sorts of hardships caused [by the pandemic] made our preparation very difficult. But we have dealt with it and put the worst behind us. Now our squad is full of energy and we will work hard and have our players in their normal shape."

Bozik has spent much of his 18-year coaching career in Asia at clubs like Son Dong Tam Long An and Al Wahda, as well as working as an assistant coach with Malaysia. He was appointed head coach of Mongolia last September with the job being his first senior national team role.

"It is an honour to coach a national team, especially for me with Mongolia," he added. "My last job was the head of Youth and Coach Education by MFF (Mongolian Football Federation). Now my tasks are to make selection decisions and prepare suitable strategy for the senior national team. I am thankful for the faith shown in me."