Patrice Beaumelle is drawing on his 13 years as assistant to Herve Renard

Frenchmen dreams of taking Côte d'Ivoire to Qatar 2022

He speaks about his side’s transition and objectives

Having won the CAF Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire, Herve Renard is one of the most successful coaches in the history of African international football. Before he became head coach, the Frenchmen was an assistant to veteran Claude Le Roy, with whom he gained valuable experiences that would later help him achieve his own continental success.

Once flying solo, Renard hired his compatriot Patrice Beaumelle as an assistant, and stuck with him for many years through thick and thin. The nature of football being what it is, Renard eventually bade farewell to Beaumelle when the latter was appointed head coach of Zambia. And while that stint only lasted one year, it did not deter him from taking up the Côte d'Ivoire reins this year.

FIFA.com spoke with Beaumelle, who shared some of his experiences with his mentor Renard. “I worked with him for 13 years, during which time we had many adventures, including six editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup in Russia. Together we won the African title twice, and being an assistant was very important for me. I coached Zambia in 2013 for one year but then returned to assist Renard again. However, after that I felt it was necessary to make the transition to head coach,” the 42-year-old revealed.

“My ambition had always been to become head coach, but I decided to gain the necessary experience as an assistant first. After six African cups, I made the World Cup one of my goals, and I told Renard about it. I also told him that if I got an opportunity to be head coach, I’d seize it, and that desire only increased after I’d worked as his assistant at Russia 2018,” he added.

Like any assistant, Beaumelle was determined to put his experience to good use, but what exactly did he learn from Renard? "I learned a great deal from him, particularly in winning the African title with two teams with different playing styles - Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire. I learned that no matter how good a side is, you can’t win trophies without team spirit and the determination to achieve great things together. Every time we prepared for a tournament, we knew full well that if the squad wasn’t ready to undertake a shared human experience, then we wouldn’t go far. In a nutshell, the star is the group,” he explained.