Iraq are flying high in Asia’s 2022 World Cup preliminaries

Success, including victory over rivals IR Iran, belies ongoing issues

Ali Adnan, a key member of the team, discusses their campaign

Ali Adnan wasn’t even born when Iraq last reached the FIFA World Cup™. But he was very much alive, and brimming with life, when the Lions of Mesopotamia famously brought home the AFC Asian Cup in 2007.

“I was 13 then – still just a kid – and I remember being out with my friends, dancing on the streets until the morning,” he told FIFA.com.

“Everyone knows that Iraqis haven’t had it easy in recent times and, at that point, people were usually scared to go out at night. But when we won the Asian Cup, everyone went out on the streets – and it felt like everyone stuck together more after that point. It really meant a lot. The people back home all still talk about that team now.”

Adnan smiles broadly at the memory, and for good reason. For he knows that the current national team – in which he is a mainstay – are on course to become similarly beloved. They can secure that place in folklore by becoming just the second Iraq side, and the first in 36 years, to qualify for a World Cup. And Adnan believes they will.

The results suggest his confidence is well founded. With five of their eight matches played in the second round of Asian qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Iraq are unbeaten and top their section. They are also five points clear of old rivals IR Iran, albeit having played a game more.

“Everything is going really well,” said the powerful left-back, who plays his club football for MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps. “As a team, we’re enjoying a good moment. We now have three games left in this second phase, and my hope is that after that, we’ll have taken another step closer to the World Cup.

“Iraq has only been to a World Cup once, and not since 1986 – a long time ago. But I think we’ve now reached the moment to qualify again. We have the players, the staff, the support from our country – we have everything we need. That’s why I believe we will be there in Qatar in 2022.”