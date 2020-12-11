Mohamed Aboutrika is one of Africa's best-ever players

He is an ambassador for Qatar 2022's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

The Egypt legend believes the tournament will wow the world Mohamed Aboutrika – widely recognised as one of Africa’s greatest-ever players – has hailed the significance of the first FIFA World Cup™ to be held in the Middle East and Arab world. Speaking exclusively to qatar2022.qa from Al Rayyan Venue – which will be inaugurated on 18 December when it hosts the Amir Cup final – Aboutrika said: “Hosting the first World Cup in this part of the world provides a much-needed opportunity to change many of the negative perceptions that people have about this region. “Having the World Cup here in Qatar will prove to the world that we are able to organise a mega sporting event to the highest standards – and in a way that reaffirms a commitment to innovation, while continuing to be inspired by the region’s rich traditions.”

🇪🇬 The Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World, has long been the most breathtaking attraction in Egypt. Aside from the 17 years a Giza God was wowing on grass



🎉 Happy 42nd birthday to @AlAhly & @pharaohs legend @trikaofficialpic.twitter.com/a1WkYywDfX — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 7, 2020

Aboutrika, who supports Qatar 2022 as an ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, also heaped praise on Al Rayyan Venue – which will become the fourth World Cup stadium to open later this month. The 40,000-capacity venue was built on the site of the deconstructed Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and will become the new home of popular local team Al Rayyan Sports Club. “As soon as you enter this stadium, you feel welcomed by the intimate atmosphere created by the seats being so close to the pitch,” said Aboutrika. “It is yet another architectural masterpiece which will welcome everyone in 2022.” Aboutrika, who won the CAF Champions League on five occasions with Al Ahly, added: “With under two years to go, Qatar is well on its way in terms of being ready to provide the stadiums, infrastructure and expertise required to host a tournament that will amaze everyone.”

