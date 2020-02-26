FIFA World Cup 2022™

Qatar is set to welcome the first Workers’ Cup of the new decade, with the eighth edition of the competition – organised by the Qatar Stars League (QSL) and sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) – kicking off on Friday 28 February.

The draw for the 2020 edition was conducted on Tuesday at the Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel in Aspire Zone. Coaches and captains of all the teams were in attendance.

Twenty teams will compete for the chance to be crowned 2020 champions, with tournament favourites Nakheel Landscapes aiming to win the title for the fourth year in a row.

Nakheel, who are the SC’s main contractor for the development of Qatar 2022 training sites, claimed last year’s title after defeating Taleb Group 4-0 in the final at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in front of 10,000 passionate fans. This year, 18 of the 20 participants have an affiliation to the SC.

The group stages and knockout rounds of this year’s tournament will be held at the Qatar 2022 training sites cluster at Qatar University. The players will follow in the footsteps of numerous international teams, including Algeria, Iran, Oman and India, who have used the facility as a training base in the last year.

Speaking after the draw, Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications at the QSL, said: “It is with great pride that we announce the eighth edition of the Workers’ Cup. We know what this tournament means to everyone who takes part.

"As well as offering our valued workers an opportunity to keep fit and showcase their skills to a wide audience, the Workers’ Cup is also helping to further grow grassroots football in our country. I look forward to another successful edition this year, and beyond.”