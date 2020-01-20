FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™

FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™

7 June - 7 July

  • Jill Roord poses during a Netherlands portrait session ahead of France 2019
  • Jill Roord of the Netherlands in action against USA in the France 2019 Final
  • Saki Kumagai of Japan poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019
  • Jill Roord takes a selfie with fans after her last-gasp goal won the Netherlands their France 2019 opener against New Zealand
  • Jill Roord celebrates her 11th-hour winner for the Netherlands versus New Zealand at France 2019
  • Jill Roord celebrates with team-mates after the Netherlands' victory over Sweden in the France 2019 semi-finals
  • Jill Roord celebrates Lieke Martens' last-gasp winner for the Netherlands versus Japan at France 2019
  • Jill Roord poses during a Netherlands portrait session ahead of France 2019
  • Jill Roord of the Netherlands charges forward against Cameroon at France 2019
  • Jill Roord relaxes during a Netherlands training session at France 2019
  • Jill Roord of the Netherlands heads home an 11th-hour winner against New Zealand at France 2019
  • Spain - USA (France, 2019): Jorge Vilda’s tactical plan against the reigning world champions
  • Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019
  • USarina Wiegman, Head Coach of the Netherlands shakes hands with Jill Ellis
  • Elena Linari celebrate with supporters as the team are greeted by celebrating fans 
  • Julie Ertz of the USA passes the ball under pressure from Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands
  • Alex Morgan of the USA is presented with the Visa Player of the Match award after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final
  • Philip Neville, Head Coach of England looks on
  • Mary Fowler of Australia poses for a portrait
  • Danielle Van De Donk (L) and Jill Roord of the Netherlands celebrate the goal of their team
  • Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks during the FIFA Football Conference
  • The FIFA Women World Cup 2023 Winner's Trophy is on display
  • A general view during the FIFA Football Conference
  • Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a picture
  • Jill Ellis, Head Coach of USA speaks to Carol Tshabalala during the FIFA Football Conference
FIFA Football Conference 2019 

FIFA Football Conference 2019 
New York City welcomes newly-crowned world champions

New York City welcomes newly-crowned world champions
Red, white, blue and gold: Winners portraits

Red, white, blue and gold: Winners portraits
USA celebrate France 2019 victory

USA celebrate France 2019 victory