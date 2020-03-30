Second #WorldCupAtHome week culminates in USA-China PR

FIFA Women's World Cup 1999 Final re-broadcast in full on Monday at 20:00 CET

Coronation of USA's '99ers' at the Rose Bowl, chosen by fans

Last year in Lyon, USA raised their fourth FIFA Women's World Cup™ trophy. It's no secret that a fundamental source of pride and inspiration for Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Co were the famed '99ers' – USA's super-team that captured top prize on home soil at the World Cup 20 years prior.

Over 90,000 fans packed into California's Rose Bowl on 10 July 1999 to watch a feted USA squad, featuring legends like Mia Hamm and Michelle Akers, muster all its strength to outlast the Sun Wen-led China PR, who were every bit up for the challenge.

Thousands of you voted for this iconic game to be the closer to our second week of #WorldCupAtHome,﻿ edging out an explosive Group B encounter between Germany and Brazil at USA 1999.

Follow along with the full USA-China PR re-broadcast on Monday 30 March at 20:00 CET. It'll be the third straight #WorldCupAtHome matchday on FIFA's YouTube channel, preceded by Netherlands-Brazil (2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™) on Saturday at 18:00 CET and Brazil-France (1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™) on Sunday at 18:00 CET.

Join in