Another #WorldCupAtHome week draws to a close

Fans picked re-airing of USA-Germany semi-final from Canada 2015

Don’t miss it on YouTube on Monday 6 April at 20:00 CEST

A pair of two-time champions match up in Montreal with a World Cup final place on the line. How does that sound for your fourth and final #WorldCupAtHome offering of the week?

Don’t miss USA-Germany from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™, coming to you free and in full on YouTube this Monday 6 April at 20:00 CEST. Carli Lloyd’s Stars & Stripes were out for a chance to avenge their defeat in the 2011 final, while Celia Sasic’s Germany had their own score to settle after a devastating quarter-final loss to Japan on home soil four years prior.

Fans also voted on the three classic showdowns preceding this one: Brazil-France (Germany 2006), Brazil-Argentina (Italy 1990) and Portugal-Spain (Russia 2018). Replays of all previous matches remain available on YouTube, along with behind-the-scenes World Cup documentaries.

Join in