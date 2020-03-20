- England-USA to be re-broadcast on YouTube at 18:00 CET on Sunday
- First Women's World Cup match in the #WorldCupAtHome series
- Spain-Netherlands to be re-broadcast on Saturday at 15:00 CET
Are you ready to return to Lyon?
The first FIFA Women's World Cup game in our #WorldCupAtHome series sees a full match replay of the titanic semi-final tussle between England and holders USA, which brought together two of the favourites for the title in an electric atmosphere in Lyon.
Thousands of votes were cast to decide the inaugural match to be re-broadcast as we aim to bring fans around the world together in a time of unprecedented isolation.
Join in
