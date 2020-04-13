Our #WorldCupAtHome campaign began on 21 March

Over the coming weeks you can relive some legendary World Cup matches

In the spotlight today: USA 2003 final between Germany and Sweden The FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 2003™ ended with a historic golden goal from Nia Kunzer. It sealed a maiden Women’s World Cup crown for Germany, who also became both the first country to win the title with a female coach and the first to taste success at the global showpiece with both their men’s and women’s teams. The summary Germany 2-1 Sweden - Germany won on golden goal

12 October 2003 | Home Depot Center, Carson (USA) Goals: 0-1 Hanna Ljungberg (41’), 1-1 Maren Meinert (46’), 2-1 Nia Kunzer (golden goal, 98’) Line-ups: Germany : Silke Rottenberg – Kerstin Stegemann, Ariane Hingst, Sandra Minnert, Stefanie Gottschlich – Kerstin Garefrekes (Martina Muller 76’), Bettina Wiegmann (c), Renate Lingor, Pia Wunderlich (Nia Kunzer 88’) – Maren Meinert, Birgit Prinz

The stakes Four years after USA won the 1999 edition in a dramatic penalty shootout, the 2003 Women’s World Cup reached a similarly gripping climax in the final. The fact that four of the five participating European teams reached the quarter-finals illustrated just how decisive the tournament was for sides from the Old Continent. Russia and Norway may have been eliminated in the last eight, but they nevertheless outperformed the respective Asian and African champions, Korea DPR and Nigeria, both of whom packed their bags for home after the group stage. Even more surprising was Germany’s 3-0 victory over a much-fancied USA side in the semi-finals. The story Germany and Sweden put on a high-quality spectacle in the final, with the former ultimately triumphing thanks to Kunzer’s golden goal in the eighth minute of extra time. Before then, however, the Scandinavians had looked good and took the lead in the 41st minute through Hanna Ljungberg, who latched on to Victoria Svensson’s inch-perfect through ball before clinically slotting it under Silke Rottenberg and into the net. Despite that goal, Rottenberg was still named as Goalkeeper of the Tournament after the match. Ljungberg’s strike gave Sweden a deserved half-time advantage, but the goalscorer’s joy turned to despair in the closing minutes of normal time after squandering a glorious chance with the score tied at 1-1, as Maren Meinert equalised for Germany right at the start of the second half. Ljungberg attempted to hit a cross from Frida Ostberg first time with her right foot, but she missed the ball completely and the chance was gone. Even the smallest of details can be decisive in a final, and this one was no different. The popular Swedish striker, undoubtedly one of the best players of the tournament, learned a harsh lesson that football can sometimes be very cruel. Germany defended their title four years later, but Sweden were knocked out at the group stage.