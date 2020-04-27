The holders met the world’s best player in the China 2007 Final

Angerer’s Germany stymied Brazil’s Marta to raise the Trophy again

This past Sunday, the #WorldCupAtHome featured a FIFA World Cup™ Final between Germany and Brazil.

Fans voted on Twitter to reprise the match-up for Monday, but the outcome flipped during the FIFA Women’s World Cup China 2007™.

Reigning champions Germany had a tall task in front of them: overcoming an inspired Brazil, who were fresh off a 4-0 demolition of USA and featured Marta, The Best FIFA Women’s Player in each of the previous five years. After a first-half stalemate, the Germans leaned on superstars Birgit Prinz and Nadine Angerer to top the South Americans in Shanghai.

