#WorldCupAtHome
#WorldCupAtHome | France-Brazil (France 2019)
04 May 2020
- Brazil gave the favoured hosts all they could handle at France 2019
- Amandine Henry’s extra-time winner capped a back-and-forth game
- Join a special viewing of this Round of 16 classic at 20:00 CEST on Monday 4 May
Les Bleues breezed through the group stage at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, further cementing their reputation as one of the tournament favourites. But when knockout round football came calling, so did a hungry Brazil side spearheaded by the inimitable Marta.
What ensued was an evenly-matched contest, with Brazil exerting some control in the first half as France grew into the game. Each team had golden chances to grab a quarter-final place in extra time. At last, France captain Amandine Henry’s set-piece volley lifted the hosts past the South Americans.
This #WorldCupAtHome week finishes with one of France 2019’s most captivating matches. Tune in for the rebroadcast on Monday 4 May at 20:00 CEST on YouTube, and catch up on more iconic World Cup games with this playlist.
