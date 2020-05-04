Brazil gave the favoured hosts all they could handle at France 2019

Amandine Henry’s extra-time winner capped a back-and-forth game

Les Bleues breezed through the group stage at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, further cementing their reputation as one of the tournament favourites. But when knockout round football came calling, so did a hungry Brazil side spearheaded by the inimitable Marta.

What ensued was an evenly-matched contest, with Brazil exerting some control in the first half as France grew into the game. Each team had golden chances to grab a quarter-final place in extra time. At last, France captain Amandine Henry’s set-piece volley lifted the hosts past the South Americans.

