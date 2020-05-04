FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™

7 June - 7 July

#WorldCupAtHome

#WorldCupAtHome | France-Brazil (France 2019)

(FIFA.com)

04 May 2020

  • Brazil gave the favoured hosts all they could handle at France 2019
  • Amandine Henry’s extra-time winner capped a back-and-forth game
  • Join a special viewing of this Round of 16 classic at 20:00 CEST on Monday 4 May

Les Bleues breezed through the group stage at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, further cementing their reputation as one of the tournament favourites. But when knockout round football came calling, so did a hungry Brazil side spearheaded by the inimitable Marta.

What ensued was an evenly-matched contest, with Brazil exerting some control in the first half as France grew into the game. Each team had golden chances to grab a quarter-final place in extra time. At last, France captain Amandine Henry’s set-piece volley lifted the hosts past the South Americans.

This #WorldCupAtHome week finishes with one of France 2019’s most captivating matches. Tune in for the rebroadcast on Monday 4 May at 20:00 CEST on YouTube, and catch up on more iconic World Cup games with this playlist.

  • Tune into FIFATV on YouTube for France-Brazil (France 2019) at 20:00 CEST on Monday 4 May, and get in on the conversation in the live chat during the game
  • Follow along for more coverage including exclusive video on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels
  • Engage with us and other fans on social media using #WorldCupAtHome
  • Immediately after the game, vote for your Moment of the Match on Twitter

