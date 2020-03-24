Fans choose three more #WorldCupAtHome matches to be re-broadcast

Netherlands v Brazil (2010) and Brazil v France (1986) World Cup games chosen

USA v China PR (1999) Women’s World Cup Final voted to be re-broadcast

After supporters around the globe tuned into the #WorldCupAtHome over the campaign’s opening weekend, with over a million views on FIFA’s YouTube Channel, thousands of votes have determined the next round of fixtures to be re-broadcast.

Given a selection of games from the 1986 and 2010 FIFA World Cup™ editions and the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, fans voted on Twitter to relive some of the sport’s most iconic matches this coming weekend.

Two World Cup quarter-finals including Brazil, 24 years apart, will be shown: the South Americans’ match-up with France from 1986 and the Seleção’s clash with the Netherlands from the 2010 finals.

Women’s football will also be in the #WorldCupAtHome spotlight once more this weekend, with the Official Film of France 2019 being broadcast in full for free, for the first time, on Friday, before the fabled 99ers’ Final triumph on home soil against China PR takes centre-stage on Monday.