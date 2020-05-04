The #WorldCupAtHome continues with France-Brazil from 2019

Les Bleues, pre-match favourites, required extra time to advance

The high-octane encounter kept fans in Le Havre on the edge of their seats In their first true test of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – an exciting-looking last-16 clash with Brazil – the hosts struggled to overcome a combative Seleçao side spearheaded by a pair of legendary veterans, Cristiane and Marta. It was not until extra time that French captain Amandine Henry finally produced the winning goal that booked her team’s spot in the quarter-finals. Match facts France 2-1 (a.e.t.) Brazil 23 June 2019

Stade Oceane, Le Havre (France) Goals:

France: Gauvin (52'), Henry (107') / Brazil: Thaisa (63') Line-ups: France: Sarah Bouhaddi – Marion Torrent (Eve Perisset, 109'), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Amel Majri (Sakina Karchaoui, 118') – Kadidiatou Diani, Amandine Henry©, Elise Bussaglia, Viviane Asseyi (Gaetane Thiney, 81') – Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 90'+3'), Eugenie Le Sommer

Sarah Bouhaddi – Marion Torrent (Eve Perisset, 109'), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Amel Majri (Sakina Karchaoui, 118') – Kadidiatou Diani, Amandine Henry©, Elise Bussaglia, Viviane Asseyi (Gaetane Thiney, 81') – Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 90'+3'), Eugenie Le Sommer Brazil: Barbara – Leticia Santos (Poliana, 89'), Kathellen, Monica, Tamires – Formiga (Andressinha, 75'), Thaisa, Marta© - Ludmila (Beatriz, 71'), Cristiane (Geyse, 96'), Debinha The stakes France were highly fancied before the game, partly because they were playing in Le Havre’s Stade Oceane, where they had never lost and where they had impressively defeated United States 3-1 in a tune-up match prior to the tournament. In addition, Les Bleues had just won all three of their group encounters, scoring seven goals and conceding just one. The Brazilians, meanwhile, had qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, after beating Italy and Jamaica but losing to Australia in a memorable match in which they lead 2-0 and eventually lost 3-2. The two teams had already met once before at the Women’s World Cup, in a 2003 group-stage duel in Washington that finished 1-1. The result helped Brazil to advance to the quarter-finals, while eliminating France.

The match Bouhaddi kept busy: France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi had enjoyed a relatively stress-free group phase, but this fixture proved to be a different story altogether. The Lyon custodian was called into action on numerous occasions by an attack-minded Brazil team; despite her best efforts, typified by an outstanding fingertip save that deflected Cristiane’s goal-bound header onto the bar in the 55th minute, she was forced to pick the ball out of the net after Thaisa struck home a low drive in the 63rd minute. Old heads impress: Marta (33), with 21 Women’s World Cup matches under her belt, and Cristiane (34), who had racked up 19, were the two most experienced players on the pitch in Le Havre. And they set about living up to that status from the outset, moving the ball around with precision, making great runs, and pressing their opponents effectively. This lasted until around the 70-minute mark, when the physical exertion started to take its toll and France, boosted by the introduction of substitute Gaetane Thiney, began to gain the upper hand. Henry steers France through (again): In 2006, Thierry Henry met Zinedine Zidane’s free-kick on the volley to send France into the FIFA World Cup™ semi-finals and eliminate Brazil. This time around, 13 years later, Amel Majri swung in a free kick from the right flank for another Henry, Amandine, who expertly propelled the French into the next round of the Women’s World Cup with a cushioned left-foot volley. The star While Valerie Gauvin and Henry took centre-stage with their goals, Griedge Mbock put in a particularly decisive performance in defence. In the 105th minute, with France dominating proceedings, Debinha broke clear down the left, cut inside, and slipped the ball under the diving Bouhaddi. Just as it appeared Brazil must surely level the score and silence the home crowd, Mbock raced back and produced a crucial, last-gasp goal-line clearance.

