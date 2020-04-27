#WorldCupAtHome continues today with Germany-Brazil from China 2007

Germany became the first team to retain the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Tune in on Monday 27 April from 20:00 CET For as long as football has been played, there have been genuine game-changers who are capable of stepping it up a level in the decisive moments of matches. And when the pressure was really on, Birgit Prinz held her nerve where Marta could not, and Germany became the first team to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ twice in a row. The summary Germany 2-0 Brazil

30 September 2007 | Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai (CHN) Goals: Birgit Prinz (52’), Simone Laudehr (86’) Line-ups: Germany: Nadine Angerer – Kerstin Stegemann, Ariane Hingst, Annike Krahn, Linda Bresonik – Melanie Behringer (Martina Muller, 74’), Renate Lingor, Simone Laudehr, Kerstin Garefrekes – Sandra Smisek (Fatmire Bajramaj, 80’), Birgit Prinz (c)

The stakes Germany got their China 2007 campaign off to a flying start, finding the net 11 times in their opening match. At the end of the tournament they returned to the very same stadium in Shanghai for the final, where they defeated Brazil, this time by a two-goal margin. In hindsight, just the one goal would have been enough for Germany to defend the title that they had first won in 2003 – one goal is all it often takes if you have a goalkeeper and a back line with a “they shall not pass” mentality when it comes to keeping opposing forwards away from the danger zone. The story It was a sell-out at the Shanghai Hongkou Stadium, with 31,000 enthusiastic fans getting to enjoy a hard-fought and intense final, which saw the South American artists increasingly dominate possession as the match went on. All eyes were on Marta who showed her class time and again in the first half, but came away with nothing to show for it. Birgit Prinz (52’) gave the defending champions the lead early in the second half and moments later, Annike Krahn had the chance to put the tie beyond doubt, but her header from a corner was mere inches off target. The tension then began to ramp up in Shanghai: on 64 minutes, Cristiane burst into the German penalty area and Linda Bresonik was forced to bring her down. Marta stepped up to the spot but Angerer dived quickly low to her right and tipped the ball away with a world-class save. The Brazilians continued to come on strong and threw everything forward in the search for an equaliser, but the German defence – in particular Ariane Hingst – was phenomenal and refused to budge. Simone Laudehr’s header four minutes from time duly set the seal on a second consecutive World Cup triumph.

The star Nadine Angerer was unbeatable – not just that day but throughout the entire tournament. In the final she saved a penalty from Marta, made some other sensational saves and was instrumental in Germany’s 2-0 win and second consecutive title on the biggest of stages. The final capped off a remarkable tournament in which she did not concede a single goal, breaking Italian goalie Walter Zenga’s record for the most minutes without conceding at a FIFA World Cup. She was chosen as player of the match in the final and goalkeeper of the tournament.