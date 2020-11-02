New Zealand’s national women’s team debuted in 1975

Inaugural captain Barbara Cox tells FIFA.com about the early challenges

Team were forced to raise money

When the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ gets underway Down Under in 2023, it will be approaching half a century since New Zealand fielded its first women’s national team. The Football Ferns debuted in 1975 at the very first edition of what would later become the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

To say the nature of women’s football in New Zealand has changed dramatically since then would be a massive understatement.

An invitation from the Asian Ladies Football Confederation propelled the three active women’s associations – Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury - to hastily form the New Zealand’s Women’s Soccer Association.

“Our first job was to raise the money,” New Zealand’s first captain, Barbara Cox, told FIFA.com.

“One [method] was to go into the pubs saying ’20 cents for a kiss’, and another was to literally walk up and down the street with a box saying ‘could you please donate money’. There were about four of us who raised a bit of money like that.

“There weren’t so many opportunities to raise money back then. We also did car washing. The government chipped in some money and we each had to pay $100 each.

“The first thing I did when we arrived in Hong Kong for the tournament was buy some boots. Manufacturers didn’t think women played, so if you were size 5 or under, you had to play in children’s boots. So we had to play in brand new boots the whole time which you would never do now.”

Cox had only been playing for just two years when she debuted for the national team, such was the embryonic nature of the game.