FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights in the Netherlands to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The 2023 edition of the event will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s objectives of providing maximum exposure for the tournament and offering fans in the Netherlands a high-quality viewing experience.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally with the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories. The 2019 edition of the tournament enjoyed extremely strong success in the Netherlands, culminating in the final between the Dutch national team and the USA, which was followed by around 5.5 million viewers (with 88% audience market share).

Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams (previously 24) following the decision by FIFA to expand the tournament to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.

Earlier this year, FIFA announced the 9 Host Cities and 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand where matches will be played during the tournament. Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the Final.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact Netherlands-Media-Rights@fifa.org. Submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.