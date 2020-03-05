Our #Sheroes series celebrates inspiring women in football

We put the spotlight on champion freestyler Melody Donchet

She talks about the sacrifices she has made to live out her passion and recover from serious injury

Over the years, the likes of Elisabeth Loisel, Marinette Pichon, Laura Georges, Louisa Cadamuro-Necib and modern-day heroes Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer have fired the imaginations of generations of girls and young women in France, contributing to the development of the women’s game in the country.

Melody Donchet is just one of the many female football enthusiasts who has dreamed of following in their footsteps. Her hopes of doing so were raised when, at the age of 16, she was selected as one the top 16 young players in her home region of Nord-Pas-De-Calais, in northern France.

Unfortunately for her, she suffered a fate every professional player fears, before she could even become one. In 2008, aged just 18, she ruptured the cruciate ligaments in her knee, an injury that stopped her in her prime and spelled an end to her love affair with football. Her passion for the ball continued to burn bright, however.

A year later she discovered freestyle and saw in it an opportunity to make up for the frustration of missing out on a career in football. She was instantly drawn to the skills and tricks involved and the physical aspect of a spectacular discipline in which almost every part of the body is used.

“I started to practice for hours and hours on end,” she recalled. “What started out as a hobby very quickly became a passion and I soon forgot about wanting to play football.”