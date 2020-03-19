Via the #WorldCupAtHome campaign, full match replays of more than 30 unforgettable games from the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be published for the first time on FIFA.com, the FIFA YouTube channel and also including Weibo in China as from Saturday 21 March 2020. The replays will provide an immersive experience with extensive social media engagement providing fans the opportunity across the globe to select their favourite matches to be re-broadcast until further notice.

As many are facing isolation as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA has launched a new initiative to help bring football home, namely the release of a video match archive across multiple content channels, until regular football activities are restored across the world.

🚨 🗳️ #WorldCupAtHome VOTE 🗳️🚨 Which game from the 2014 #WorldCup do you want to see IN FULL on Saturday? 🇪🇸 @SeFutbol 🆚 @OnsOranje 🇳🇱 🇧🇷 @CBF_Futebol 🆚 @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 🇩🇪 @DFB_Team_EN 🆚 @Argentina 🇦🇷 👇🗳️ VOTE NOW 🗳️👇

Additional engagement opportunities will also allow the community to interact with live chat on YouTube, votes for favourite moment of the match across various FIFA social media channels will further re-simulate the live match experience, while documentaries and interviews with famous football players and coaches will further deepen the content inventory.

Fans simply need to access content via FIFA.com and/or via the FIFA YouTube channel, with full details of the inventory being made available on the FIFA Twitter account and supporting competition social media channels - @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC - on a daily basis.

The opening votes include the option for fans to vote for three matches from the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, namely the group stage encounter involving Spain and the Netherlands, hosts Brazil against Colombia at the quarter-final phase or the final Germany versus Argentina. Subsequently, fans will have the opportunity to select a match from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, either host France versus USA in the quarter-finals or the semi-final match between England and USA.