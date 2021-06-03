FIFA has announced today that it has awarded the exclusive rights in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to Optus Sport.

As part of the agreement, Optus will show all 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the biggest event in the international women’s game, on its Optus Sport platform in Australia. One match per day, including the key matches of the tournament and all Matildas’ matches, will be made available nationwide with free access. The Optus coverage of the tournament will reach fans across all platforms with highlights, support programming and other digital content.

Optus Sport was a Media Rights Licensee (MRL) in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ and will extend its coverage for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Women’s football is a core element of Optus Sport’s elite football offering and Optus aims to bring the sport to the widest possible audience in Australia. Optus is one of the leading consumer brands in Australia through its telecommunications business with 11 million customers, which will provide a unique opportunity to engage with fans across Australia and promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Sarai Bareman, Chief Women’s Football Officer, FIFA said:

“FIFA is excited to welcome Optus Sport as our official broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ for Australia. Optus has shown a strong commitment to broadcasting women’s football and this deal will provide unprecedented coverage in Australia for the tournament, as well as bringing women’s football to more fans and new audiences. We look forward to working with Optus to promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to accelerate the growth of the women’s game in Australia in the lead up to 2023.”