FIFA has announced today the appointment of two Chief Operating Officers (COOs) in Australia and New Zealand respectively for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Following their initial appointment last year to lead the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ office in their respective host countries, Jane Fernandez has now been named as the COO for Australia, with Jane Patterson being officially appointed as the COO for New Zealand.

Jane Fernandez led Football Australia’s successful joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and was subsequently appointed as Head of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Office (Australia). In addition, she was Head of Sport for the Australian Olympic Committee and Tournament Director of the AFC Asian Cup 2015.

Jane Patterson has worked on sports events across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and the UK, including a wide range of world championships in netball, BMX, para-swimming and taekwondo and major events including the Ironman Triathlon and the New Zealand Open golf tournament. She was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 in recognition of her achievements in service to sport and worked for New Zealand Football as Project Director for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.