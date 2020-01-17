- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
- The top five submissions are revealed here
- Share your stories each week using #WeLiveFootball
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
The "social event of the decade" for US Soccer, Steven Gerrard's self-proclaimed greatest game and the return of the SheBelieves Cup have all grabbed the attention of our FIFA Fan Movement members. Check out some of the best stories of the past week below.
2020 SheBelieves Cup schedule announced
On Monday we learned that the SheBelieves Cup will return for a fifth edition in 2020, taking place across three venues in the United States from 5 to 11 March. Hosts USA are joined by FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ last-16 sides England, Japan and Spain. England have participated in each prior iteration of the competition, but now they'll be defending the trophy for the first time after hoisting it in 2019. Oliviahancockfootball will be ready for this one.
Music City magic
Major League Soccer's SuperDraft gives young athletes competing at USA's collegiate level a chance to join their first professional football club. It's often an emotional day for the players and their families, as you might imagine. New MLS club Nashville SC upped the festive atmosphere by hauling a bus full of supporters to their first draft pick's home. BrianaAguila_ brings us the party that ensued.
A USWNT royal wedding
What a year 2019 was for Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger: World Cup winners and newlyweds. Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl caught up with the pair, who divulged more details about their wedding, which included The Best FIFA Women's Player Megan Rapinoe as a maid of honour. Of course, now it's time to go back to work with the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 on the horizon. Thanks to Ana.schuindt for sharing this one.
Aluko pens goodbye
Eniola Aluko announced her retirement this week, but the England striker is far from done with striving to empower women on and off the pitch. Aluko won over 100 caps for the Lionesses, appearing in three World Cups while collecting three English league titles throughout her club career. "To me this is just a new chapter," she wrote for The Players' Tribune, shared by Sheisoffside. "And while I can’t tell you about my next step just yet, I can say that I will keep working to drive the women’s game forward."
Gerrard's greatest
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher kicked off a new podcast toward the end of last year; the premise is that the footballers or fans on his show share the greatest game they have seen or played in. Carragher started the new year with a familiar guest: his former Reds team-mate, Steven Gerrard. Check it out via @AmyKate8LFC.