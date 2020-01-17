We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

The "social event of the decade" for US Soccer, Steven Gerrard's self-proclaimed greatest game and the return of the SheBelieves Cup have all grabbed the attention of our FIFA Fan Movement members. Check out some of the best stories of the past week below.

2020 SheBelieves Cup schedule announced

On Monday we learned that the SheBelieves Cup will return for a fifth edition in 2020, taking place across three venues in the United States from 5 to 11 March. Hosts USA are joined by FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ last-16 sides England, Japan and Spain. England have participated in each prior iteration of the competition, but now they'll be defending the trophy for the first time after hoisting it in 2019. Oliviahancockfootball will be ready for this one.