Announcement of host cities and venues build excitement Down Under

Australian and New Zealand reactions to 2023 Women's World Cup milestone

Nine host cities and ten stadiums across the two nations will feature

The first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in the southern hemisphere feels a step closer following the announcement of the Host City and Stadiums that will welcome the world in 2023.

Ten stadiums across nine cities were revealed early on Friday morning (late Thursday evening CET) as Australia and New Zealand prepare to welcome the world for the biggest football tournament ever to be staged in the region.

From the Opening Match at Auckland’s Eden Park, host to many of New Zealand’s great sporting moments, all the way through to the Final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, site of the 2000 Olympic Games, the venues will offer a broad taste of the best of Down Under.

If the reaction of some of the players and other leading figures is any gauge it is set to be a hugely exciting event.

“As the first co-hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first edition co-hosted between two continents and first to feature 32 teams, I congratulate and welcome the 9 Host Cities. On behalf of FIFA, I look forward to working closely with you and with the whole of Australia and New Zealand,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.