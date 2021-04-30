European teams have discovered the path they must take to to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ following the UEFA qualifying group stage draw at the confederation’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 13:30 CET.

A record 51 teams have been split into nine sections (six groups of six teams, three of five), with the qualifying matches set to be played between September 2021 and September 2022.

The groups are as follows: