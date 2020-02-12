Desiree Ellis led South Africa to their first Women's World Cup last year

She has since been recognised with a CAF Coach of the Year award

Ellis reflects on those experiences and her rocky road to the top Desiree Ellis knows what is to thrive and excel. Just last month, she collected her second successive CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award, having led South Africa to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™. But Ellis also knows what’s it like to struggle, and to suffer. Though she loved football from an early age, opportunities to play the game with other girls and young women were scarce. When they did arise, her ability – and then short-cropped hair – led to opponents complaining that she must be a boy. Aged 15, and in just her second official game, she was even forced to undress to prove otherwise. Add in the wider issues faced as a young black woman growing up in Apartheid South Africa, and becomes easier to understand why Ellis was 30 by the time she made her first international appearance. Yet even playing for her country brought its problems. On her way back from scoring a debut hat-trick, Ellis was delayed when the team minibus broke down. Her employers at the local meat market knew that she was away representing South Africa, but sacked her all the same. “They said I had absconded," she recalled. Plenty of others might have wondered whether football was worth all this aggravation. But Ellis’s love for the game, and her fighter’s nature, propelled her to a distinguished playing career and onwards to even greater heights in the dugout. Now, with her latest trophy glistening on the mantelpiece and memories of that first Women’s World Cup still fresh, Ellis took time to reflect on the changes she's witnessed and the experiences that have stopped her in her tracks.

FIFA.com: Desiree, you were recently named Africa’s top coach for a second year running. Can you tell us how that felt? Desiree Ellis: Amazing. Winning it once was fantastic but winning it a second time was even more special, I think. You know it reflects that your team has stayed at a pretty high level, that’s the thing. It’s a team sport, after all, and as staff and players we really do pride ourselves on putting the team first. So I’m proud but, more than that, I’m very grateful. I'm grateful above all to my players because it's only because of their fantastic efforts that I have been recognised in this way. Thinking about how tough it was for you coming through, do you ever experience moments like that – picking up trophies, leading your team at a World Cup – and feel like pinching yourself? Oh yes, definitely. At those moments, you think back to the sacrifices you made and how your life has changed. And this is all a dream come true for me, it really is. The World Cup was the ultimate. Walking out there, looking across and seeing the South African flag, singing the national anthem – it was just incredible. It’s a feeling I can’t even describe. As a player I dreamed of being involved in these top tournaments and was never fortunate enough to qualify for one. I experienced an Olympics in Rio in 2016, when I was assistant to Vera Pauw. But nothing compares to a World Cup. When we won that semi-final at the AFCON to qualify, the feeling was incredible. There were players crying, hugging, praying, and it was such a big moment for SAFA and our sponsors, who had given us such fantastic preparation. Everyone was so happy. But the best moment was when we came back to South Africa and saw the crowd that was waiting to congratulate and celebrate with us. That’s when I really got a lump in my throat because I realised fully the magnitude of what we had achieved. I still remember there was a girl in the crowd that day saying, ‘I want to be there in 2023’. I think it got a few girls dreaming like that. How do you reflect on the World Cup in sporting terms? Were you disappointed not to pick up at least a point? I had no complaints because the players left everything out on the field and, as a coach, that’s all you can ask. I think we showed at times – in the first half against Spain, for example – what we can do. But we need to become more consistent. It was our first World Cup though, and I’m sure the players will be much stronger for the experience, and better prepared for 2023 – if we can get there.

