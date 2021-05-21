For FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, FIFA will undertake a comprehensive dressing and signage programme of all stadia, multiple non-competition venues, ancillary events and miscellaneous projects associated with the tournament. FIFA are exploring the current market capability of suppliers and providers who possess the experience and resources to deliver a dressing and signage programme of this scale and profile in part, or in full.

The attached RFI document outlines the information requested by FIFA to assess a provider’s suitability for inclusion in any potential future procurement process. The RFI document also summarises the schedule for questions and submission, as well as contact information relating to any queries which may arise from this RFI.