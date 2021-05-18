Australian singer Montaigne chats football, music and more

Father Gus played professionally in Australia and Malaysia

Montaigne will perform in Eurovision this week The odd footballer has tried their hand at music through the years, with wildly varying degrees of success it must be said. But what about a musician with a talent for football? Australian singer Montaigne is one such double threat. Sydneysider Montaigne – born Jessica Cerro - has been immersed in football her entire life. Her father Gus was a mainstay in Australia’s National Soccer League during the 1990s and also enjoyed a strong career in football-fixated Malaysia, with league title wins and cup finals at the mighty Shah Alam among the highlights. Young Jess looked set to follow a similar road, playing in elite competition in Sydney, but an unexpected break kick-started a musical career and her life journey went down a different path. This week Montaigne – with trademark nonconformity she is named after a 16th century French philosopher – will compete in Eurovision. Not unlike the World Cup, the famed international song contest is a melting pot of cultural diversity. With a striking background that includes Argentinean, Spanish, Filipino and French, Montaigne certainly brings added flavour to the mix. Boasting a broad musical catalogue, as rich and colourful as her stage appearances, Montaigne will perform her anthemic track Technicolour which, she says, is about “resilience and the courage that comes from being able to be vulnerable, being able to ask for help, and knowing that in solidarity and togetherness we are stronger as people". FIFA.com spoke with Montaigne about her football heritage, the overlapping influences of music and the round ball game, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in her homeland and more.

FIFA.com: How much of an influence was football growing up? Montaigne: It was a fairly big influence. I was always talking about, watching it, playing or training. My dad had played and coached all his life and that is his passion, his everything. So it is an in-my-blood thing. Football has always been there and I always enjoyed playing it. My experience in a team setting has influenced my psyche a great deal. Was there a time when playing football was one of your childhood dreams? It was, absolutely. There was a time when I thought music was absolutely out of the question as a career path. I was pretty good at football, I wasn’t the fittest player, but I was fairly skilful, so I figured I could work on that (laughs). I did pretty well at school and I had thoughts of an Ivy League scholarship combined with football. But then [radio station] Triple J Unearthed crept up and [music] took over.

Hello everyone please enjoy this video of me juggling a football while singing ‘For Your Love’ my fantastic 2018 single which you can vote for in the #Hottest100 thank you pic.twitter.com/TzMttZY2wT — Montaigne (@actualmontaigne) January 19, 2019