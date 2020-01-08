- Asisat Oshoala named African Women’s Player of the Year for fourth time
- Continent's three France 2019 representatives featured prominently among award winners
- Desiree Ellis, Cameroon also recognised on the back of memorable calendar year
The CAF Awards 2019 celebrated the best of women’s football in Africa on Tuesday. Exactly seven months after the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ got under way, giants of African football were recognised at the star-studded gathering in Hurghada, Egypt — with representatives of Africa’s three teams at France 2019 picking up honours.
Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year and, in doing so, equalled compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha’s remarkable record of winning the accolade four times. Meanwhile, Desiree Ellis picked up African Women’s Coach of the Year, while Cameroon were recognised with the African Women’s National Team of the Year.
We round up a memorable calendar year for the award winners, with France 2019 a focal part in their successes.
Asisat Oshoala: African Women’s Player of the Year
- Forward helped Barcelona to a runners-up finish in Spain’s Primera Division
- Reached UEFA Women’s Champions League final with Catalan giants, scoring side’s only goal in their defeat to Lyon
- Key player for Nigeria at France 2019, helping Super Falcons to a Round-of-16 finish
- Group-stage goal against Korea Republic, which showcased her speed, technique and balance, was nominated for France 2019's Hyundai Goal of the Tournament
Desiree Ellis: African Women’s Coach of the Year
- Claimed African Women’s Coach of the Year award for a second year running
- Led South Africa at their first Women’s World Cup
- Banyana Banyana fought valiantly in a fierce group featuring Spain, Germany and China PR
Cameroon: African Women’s National Team of the Year
- One of two African teams to reach France 2019 knockout stage
- Snatched dramatic victory in injury-time in final group game, which saw them progress to Round of 16, showing their relentless determination
- Ajara Nchout’s last-gasp goal in that game against New Zealand one of the iconic moments of France 2019 group stage and among ten nominees for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award