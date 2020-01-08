Asisat Oshoala named African Women’s Player of the Year for fourth time

Continent's three France 2019 representatives featured prominently among award winners

Desiree Ellis, Cameroon also recognised on the back of memorable calendar year

The CAF Awards 2019 celebrated the best of women’s football in Africa on Tuesday. Exactly seven months after the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ got under way, giants of African football were recognised at the star-studded gathering in Hurghada, Egypt — with representatives of Africa’s three teams at France 2019 picking up honours.

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year and, in doing so, equalled compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha’s remarkable record of winning the accolade four times. Meanwhile, Desiree Ellis picked up African Women’s Coach of the Year, while Cameroon were recognised with the African Women’s National Team of the Year.

We round up a memorable calendar year for the award winners, with France 2019 a focal part in their successes.

Asisat Oshoala: African Women’s Player of the Year