Stade de Lyon now offers audio descriptive commentary for blind and visually-impaired fans continuously

Initiative an example of the legacy left by the 2019 Women's World Cup

Technology available for free for all men's and women's games at stadium

Every FIFA tournament endeavours leaving social legacies in each host country and the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ was no different.

At the end of 2019, Olympique Lyonnais officially completed the delivery of an audio descriptive commentary system for blind and visually-impaired supporters at the Stade de Lyon, the venue for the Women's World Cup final in 2019. The device is free of charge and allows the supporters to follow all the action in the stadium thanks to a voiceover text which is provided by commentators who describe the match events in great detail and the atmosphere in the stadium.

"During the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, audio-descriptive commentary was part of several initiatives being offered to make the matches accessible to all," FIFA Accessibility & Diversity Manager Hala El Ousta said. "Over the past years, FIFA and the LOC have taken steps to ensure that infrastructure, ticketing and various services are in place to cater to the needs of disabled people and contribute to an inclusive event. We are proud to see this initiative being carried on as part of the legacy of such a tournament within the clubs’ stadiums."

The initiative was started by the OL Foundation in collaboration with ASA (All Service Access) commentators and ISCPA (Institut Superieur des Medias).