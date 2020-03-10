Zambia upset odds to qualify for Women's Olympic Tournament for first time

Cameroon to face Chile in play-off for Tokyo 2020

Regional heavyweights Nigeria and South Africa missed out

Despite not being considered serious contenders for Africa’s sole direct qualifying place at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020, Zambia sprung a major surprise by earning the right to represent CAF at the biggest event of the year in women's football.

Several of the region’s traditional powers, including 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ participants Nigeria and South Africa, fell by the wayside in an exciting and unpredictable Olympic qualifying event that left the Copper Queens as the big winners, and Cameroon with a final throw of the dice in their intercontinental play-off against Chile this April.

FIFA.com sums up the key moments of the qualifiers.

✈️🎟️ A ticket to Tokyo for...

Zambia, to everyone’s surprise

The Copper Queens will compete at their first Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo. Occupying 106th place in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, they progressed from the first qualifying round to the fifth at the expense Angola, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Kenya.

In the final phase, Zambia faced big hitters Cameroon in a two-legged showdown that was not for the faint-hearted. The Indomitable Lionesses edged the home leg (3-2) only for Zambia to do the same (2-1) back in Lusaka, securing their ticket to Tokyo by virtue of the away-goals rule.

The achievement ranks among the finest in the history of Zambian women’s football alongside their runners-up spot at the 2019 COSAFA Cup.