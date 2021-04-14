Olympic Football Tournaments 2020 - Women

China PR dramatically pipped Korea Republic for an Olympic place

Wang Shuang was the extra-time hero

The 26-year-old discusses their qualification and Tokyo targets

The scene of a weeping Wang Shuang, hugging team-mates after 120 minutes in Suzhou yesterday, told its own story. It had been a year since China PR were due to face Korea Republic in a winner-takes-all showdown for a Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 place. Due to the COVID-19, however, the two teams didn't square off until recently.

Jia Xiuquan’s Steel Roses battled to a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Korea Republic, with Wang scoring the winner, but the Taeguek Ladies emerged a different team in the return match, going in 2-0 up at the break. With little over 20 minutes remaining, however, Wang's free-kick found the head of towering Yang Man to level the aggregate score, before her clinical finish won it for China in extra-time.

"Now we are in the Olympics,” Wang told FIFA.com. “It was down to the team's collective efforts. If you ask me to single out a player of the match, I would say every one of us played a key role and each of us did what we could in helping the team through.

"We chased every ball in attack and got stuck in defensively. The entire team strove throughout the two legs to live up to the expectations. Thanks should go to my team-mates and the coaching staff, as well as the fans for their consistent support."