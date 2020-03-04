Huynh Nhu skippered Vietnam through to the qualifying play-off

In-form forward eyes maiden Olympic qualification

Unfazed by the test awaiting against formidable Australia

If the underdogs have their day, then Vietnam can spring a surprise against hosts Australia in Friday's play-off first leg of Asia's qualifying for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

Even a draw in Newcastle will leave Mai Duc Chung's visitors with a mental edge heading into the return leg in Cua Ong five days later. Playing in front of their adoring fans, the Golden Girls will give their all in search of their first-ever Olympic qualification.

While this may look like a tall order for the Vietnamese - they're 25 places below their opponents in the FIFA Coca/Cola Women's Ranking, it is a plan that captain Huynh Nhu is convinced is possible.

"It is hard to predict a football match but anything can happen before the final whistle," the 27-year-old Ho Chi Minh City forward told FIFA.com in a pre-match exclusive interview. "Australia are a strong team. They have improved a lot over recent years. I have experiences of playing against them and I know their style of play."

Vietnam's record against their rivals isn't a pretty read from their perspective, with no victories gained in all competitions. Their latest meeting came at the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup when Vietnam conceded eight unanswered goals. Despite that fact, Nhu maintained that they won't give up without a fight.

"I want to work hard and showcase what I am capable of in each match," she went on. "If Lady Luck is on our side, I hope that we can make history by sealing our maiden Olympic qualification."