Christine Sinclair has become international football’s 185-goal leading scorer

Abby Wambach, whose record she stole, paid a moving tribute

Justin Trudeau, John Herdman and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have also paid homage

She’s done it! Christine Sinclair is the leading scorer in international football history.

Twenty years and eight months had passed with an American boasting the distinction – first Mia Hamm and, since 2013, Abby Wambach. However, Sinclair found the bottom corner from the penalty spot against St. Kitts and Nevis to tie the latter’s record, before a predatory goal moved her into outright sovereignty on 185 goals.

“Before the game Dri [Adriana Leon] told me she’s got me,” Sinclair said. “She saw me, crossed it perfectly, and all I could think was ‘Don’t miss the net’. I feel relief that it’s out of the way in the opening game.”

Sinclair may be habitually modest, but the rest of the world was on hand to shower her in the plaudits she thoroughly deserves. And Wambach, in a movingly gracious gesture to a Canadian that had stolen her distinction, was one of the first to post her congratulations.