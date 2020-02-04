Jill Roord discusses her famous father and idolising Ronaldinho

She evaluates how the Netherlands match up against USA

Roord hails “absolute killer” Vivianne Miedema

‘Every child should be ashamed when they see mummy’s tears.’

Frans Bauer’s words, on his hit Als Een Moederhart Moet Huilen, were ones Jill Roord heard growing up. And adhered to. She escaped childhood innocent of making her mother weep. Then adolescence.

But at the age of 22, Jill broke the code – and on a family holiday. Fortunately, her mother's tears were ones of joy by the banks of the river Seine. Chantal Roord had just watched her daughter rise from the bench and head home an 11th-hour winner against New Zealand in the Netherlands’ FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ opener.

It was the goal that kick-started an Oranjeleeuwinnen carnival – vivacious singing and dancing in dressing rooms, those enrapturing Oranje Parades and a run to the Final. FIFA.com chatted to Roord about that hitherto career capstone in Le Havre, going from sub to starter for her country since France 2019, their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament hopes, Arsenal’s trophy chances and Vivianne Miedema.

FIFA.com: Your father Rene was a footballer who wore the No10 shirt for the Netherlands at the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 1983 and represented Twente with distinction. How much was football a part of your life growing up?

Jill Roord: Yes, my dad played alongside Marco van Basten at that tournament, so I would hear stories about his career. And my mum played basketball. She played in the national youth teams, but then she met my dad and she wasn’t that serious about it anymore. My mum and dad always told me that as soon as I could walk, I was always playing with a football, but I joined a club for the first time when I was five years old. I was always outside – before school, after school – playing on the streets with boys, my friends, my brothers. Basically, it’s all I ever did. Ronaldinho was my idol. He was the best in the world at the time. The way he played, he was the one who had you on your computer watching highlights.

The Netherlands were drawing 0-0 with New Zealand in their France 2019 curtain-raiser. You came on with 15 minutes remaining and scored a last-gasp winner. Can you describe your emotions at that moment?

It was such a relief, and a very, very proud moment for me. My family was in the stadium, so that was really cool. To score the winning goal in my first World Cup game was amazing. It was the best moment [of my career] so far. After the game, I went to my family and my mum was crying. It was a really beautiful moment.