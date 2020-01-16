Kumagai is the reigning AFC Women’s Player of the Year

Famous for scoring the title-winning penalty at Germany 2011

Japan captain out to win maiden Olympic gold

Saki Kumagai is a player familiar with collecting trophies.

As a 20-year-old she helped Japan win their first FIFA Women's World Cup™ title at Germany 2011 before finishing as runners-up four years later at Canada 2015. After being handed the captain's armband in 2017, she skippered Nadeshiko to be crowned champions at the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

At the club level, she helped Urawa Reds to become Nadeshiko League champions in 2009 before claiming six consecutive first division titles with Olympique Lyonnais, plus winning all past four UEFA Women's Champions League titles. Most recently, she was crowned as the 2019 AFC Women's Player of the Year.

Perhaps the only title which remains elusive for her is an Olympic gold medal. She figured prominently as Japan stormed to the final at London 2012 only to be edged out by USA. And they even failed to qualify for Rio 2016, a disappointment which has further sharpened her appetite for redemption.

We recently caught up with the 29-year-old, whose sole aim for Tokyo 2020 is to capture the gold.

FIFA.com: Looking back, how do you reflect on your football career so far? Are you satisfied with what you have achieved?

Saki Kumagai: I think my football career so far has been really blessed. Of course, I couldn't have come this far had it not been for the great support from so many people. To be honest, I am more than just happy with what I have achieved. I am proud of all these results which I have won together with my great team-mates.

Winning the 2011 Women's World Cup was such an early highlight. You were an integral part of that squad and you scored the final’s winning penalty. What do you remember about that tournament and what does it mean for you?

I was only 20 years old when playing at the 2011 Women’s World Cup. All that I could remember now is that we were fighting desperately throughout. I don’t think of it as my career’s peak but winning the Women’s World Cup and being able to experience that victory is a truly wonderful and happy memory.