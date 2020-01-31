We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

The top five submissions are revealed here

Share your stories each week using #WeLiveFootball

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

One of the sport's most coveted records fell this week, smashed by Canadian sensation Christine Sinclair. Her feat earned acclaim from our FIFA Fan Movement members, as did a pair of powerful Brazilian tributes to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

Goalscorer supreme

For the first time in over 20 years there's a new name at the top of the international goalscoring charts. Forward Christine Sinclair netted her 184th and 185th goals for Canada on Wednesday in Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifying action against St. Kitts and Nevis, surpassing USA's Abby Wambach. Now no man or woman can claim as many tallies for country as the Burnaby, British Columbia native. Congratulations poured in for Sinclair from around the globe, and Fan Movement member Juampigatti joined the chorus singing her praises.