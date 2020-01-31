- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
One of the sport's most coveted records fell this week, smashed by Canadian sensation Christine Sinclair. Her feat earned acclaim from our FIFA Fan Movement members, as did a pair of powerful Brazilian tributes to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.
Goalscorer supreme
For the first time in over 20 years there's a new name at the top of the international goalscoring charts. Forward Christine Sinclair netted her 184th and 185th goals for Canada on Wednesday in Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifying action against St. Kitts and Nevis, surpassing USA's Abby Wambach. Now no man or woman can claim as many tallies for country as the Burnaby, British Columbia native. Congratulations poured in for Sinclair from around the globe, and Fan Movement member Juampigatti joined the chorus singing her praises.
Neymar's moment for Kobe
The tragic passing of former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, on Sunday in a helicopter crash prompted grieving from not only the basketball community, but the sport community at large. Mere hours after the devastating news broke, Neymar used his platform to commemorate Bryant with a gesture presented to us by Deanthebard. The PSG and Brazil superstar followed his second goal scored in a win at Lille by holding up his fingers to match Kobe's jersey number, 24, then pointing towards the sky.
A new meaning for No24
Like Neymar, Brazilian top flight club Bahia employed the No24 to honour Bryant on the pitch, with midfielders Flavio and Ramon each pulling on the shirt for matches. But this action has a special power in Brazil, where the No24 goes widely unused by footballers due to connotations of homosexuality. By embracing the number, as Laurafwrre noted, Bahia aimed to take a stand against homophobia. “We think that clubs have to choose whether they will be channels for love or for hate," club president Guilherme Bellintani said. "We choose love.”
Bala breaks through for India
Before Christine Sinclair made history for Canada on Wednesday night, Bala Devi took a step forward for her own country. The No10 became the first Indian woman to sign a professional contract for a European club when she put pen to paper for Scotland's Rangers FC. "She has achieved so much in India already," said India women's head coach Maymol Rocky. "Now, it's time for her to take a further step and do well in Europe." Thanks to India-based Fan Movement member Mavis_frauenfussball for celebrating Devi.
#FootballForFires lifts Australia
As Australia face a rash of deadly brushfires unlike any seen in decades, volunteer firefighters and state personnel have bravely offered their services. To honour these efforts, a 'Football For Fires' charity relief match was announced this week, with global stars like Didier Drogba, Park Jisung and David Trezeguet set to take the field on 23 May at Sydney's ANZ Stadium. The match will also serve as a farewell to retired Socceroos captain Mark Milligan, which Australia Fan Movement member Gabs_adventure surely appreciates.