Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

21 July - 6 August 2021

Olympic Football Tournaments

Draws set path to Tokyo 2020 gold

21 Apr 2021

Olympic Draw
  • 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams drawn into seven groups
  • Brazil-Germany and Spain-Argentina are among the standout men's clashes
  • Sweden, USA, Australia and New Zealand comprise a must-see women's pool

The 28 teams that have qualified for the Olympic football tournaments discovered their group opponents after the official draw was conducted at the Home of FIFA in Zurich today.

Group G in the women’s tournament looks immeasurably mouth-watering. Not only does it feature the two co-hosts of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup™, Australia and New Zealand, but it also gives USA the chance for Olympic revenge over a Sweden side that eliminated them from Rio 2016 on penalties.

Japan will kick off the women’s finals against Canada, with Great Britain and Chile making up the section, while China PR, Brazil, Zambia and Netherlands comprise the other pool.

In the men's event, Brazil and Germany, who faced off in the Rio 2016 final, were sent into a group also comprising Côte d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, while Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia make up another intriguing section.

The women’s finalists will fight for the gold medal at Tokyo’s iconic new Olympic Stadium, which will also be the setting for the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies. Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama and Yokohama (Men’s final) will contribute to the Olympic passion by hosting exciting games until 7 August 2021.

The live-streamed show was hosted by British TV presenter and journalist, Samantha Johnson. The draws were conducted by Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer. They were assisted by two FIFA Legends: Lindsay Tarpley, member of the USA women's national team and two-time Olympic gold medallist (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008), and Ryan Nelsen, captain of the New Zealand Olympic squad in 2008 and London 2012.

Both the men’s and women’s Olympic Football Tournaments will be played in a group stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal and gold medal matches.

The Olympic Football Tournament draws

Draw results

Men's Olympic Football Tournament

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia

Women's Olympic Football Tournament

Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile

Group F: China PR, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands

Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand

