16 men's teams and 12 women's teams drawn into seven groups

Brazil-Germany and Spain-Argentina are among the standout men's clashes

Sweden, USA, Australia and New Zealand comprise a must-see women's pool

The 28 teams that have qualified for the Olympic football tournaments discovered their group opponents after the official draw was conducted at the Home of FIFA in Zurich today.

Group G in the women’s tournament looks immeasurably mouth-watering. Not only does it feature the two co-hosts of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup™, Australia and New Zealand, but it also gives USA the chance for Olympic revenge over a Sweden side that eliminated them from Rio 2016 on penalties.

Japan will kick off the women’s finals against Canada, with Great Britain and Chile making up the section, while China PR, Brazil, Zambia and Netherlands comprise the other pool.